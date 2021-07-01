CFMoto’s BS6-Compliant Middleweight Trio Has Landed On Our Shores

You are going to hear a lot about CFMoto for quite some time now because the Chinese bikemaker is making huge waves recently. Be it internationally or in the Indian scheme of things. The company has already entered the BS6 era riding on its 300NK and now, it has silently launched its middleweight trio consisting of 650 NK, 650 MT and the 650 GT. The middleweight trio existed here before the BS6 era commenced and now they have marked their return with a greener and BS6-compliant engine.

While the Chinese bikemaker launched the BS6 300 NK at the same price, the trio has received a price hike.

BS6 CFmoto 650 NK

The BS6 CFMoto 650 NK is a streetfighter and is priced at INR 4.29 lakh. That said, this particular model is costlier than the BS4 bike by Rs 30,000. It is still powered by the same 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, 8 valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. In its BS4 iteration, it used to put down 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm of twist at 7,000 rpm but now that it is BS6-compliant, the engine on the 650 NK now makes 5 hp and 4.5Nm lesser compared to the outgoing model.

BS6 CFmoto 650 MT

Coming to the BS6 CFMoto 650 MT, is now priced at Rs 5.29 lakh and this model demands Rs 30,000 more than the outgoing model as well. the 650 MT witnesses the maximum loss of power and torque as it now makes 14 hp and 7.6 Nm lesser.

BS6 CFMoto 650 GT

Lastly, the brand’s flagship model in India, the 650 GT will now set you back by Rs 5.59 lakh and hence, the flagship model by the company for the Indian market is now dearer by Rs 10,000. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Similarly, the motor on the 650 GT now develops 6 hp and 4.1 Nm less compared to the previous BS4 bike. Apart from an environment friendlier engine, everything else on the three motorcycles remains the same as before.

Everything else including the suspension and the braking hardware remains unchanged. The 650 MT features an adjustable USD front fork and cantilever rear shock. Meanwhile, the 650 NK and the 650 GT are sprung on regular telescopic forks. Braking hardware is handled by dual front discs and a single rear unit with dual-channel ABS as standard.