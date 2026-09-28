Renault Triber Turbo Launched in India at Rs 7.84 Lakh

The wait for a turbocharged Triber is finally over! Renault has now added a turbo-petrol engine to its seven-seat MPV, giving it a significant increase in power and torque over the standard petrol version. Prices for the new Triber Turbo start at Rs 7.84 lakh and go up to Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new engine is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. Renault has also made several mechanical changes to suit the more powerful engine, while the cabin and exterior continue with the familiar Triber package.
Renault Triber Turbo: Price and variants
The turbo version is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and can be bought in three trims.
|Variant
|Gearbox
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Evolution Turbo
|5-speed MT
|Rs 7.84 lakh
|Techno Turbo
|5-speed MT
|Rs 8.53 lakh
|Emotion Turbo
|5-speed MT
|Rs 8.99 lakh
The naturally aspirated Triber starts at Rs 5.80 lakh. The turbo version therefore carries a higher price, with the extra cost bringing a much stronger engine.
More power from the 1.0-litre turbo engine
The Triber now gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TCe turbo-petrol engine. It produces 99bhp and 180Nm. The naturally aspirated engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm.
The engine is related to the HR10 unit used in the Kiger and Duster 1.0. Renault has used a new engine management system for the Triber, along with other mechanical changes.
Key figures include:
- Engine: 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol
- Power: 99bhp
- Torque: 180Nm
- Gearbox: 5-speed manual
- Claimed 0-100km/h: 10.8 seconds
- Claimed mileage: 21km/l
Renault says the Triber Turbo can deliver 21km/l, which gives it a claimed fuel-efficiency advantage among seven-seat models in its segment.
Suspension and braking changes
The turbo engine is not the only mechanical update. Renault has also worked on the chassis and control systems to handle the extra performance.
The changes include:
- Revised suspension tuning
- Updated anti-roll bars
- New thermal management system
- Structural enhancements
- Improved braking performance
- Revised ABS, traction control and VDC settings
Renault has also retuned the ABS, ESC and traction control systems for the turbo model.
Familiar Triber styling and cabin
The Triber Turbo gets the same basic exterior shape as the standard version. The most obvious Turbo-specific detail is the badge on the tailgate.
It continues with LED headlamps and DRLs, a gloss-black grille, 15-inch wheels with dual-tone covers, roof rails and gloss-black door handles and ORVMs. At the rear, LED tail-lamps are linked by gloss-black trim.
Inside, the seven-seat layout is carried forward. Equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, automatic climate control and cruise control.
Other features include:
- Cooled centre storage box
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- Rear washer and wiper
- Push-button start/stop
- Separate rear blower control
- 625-litre boot space with the third row folded
Safety and future gearbox option
Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-start assist, TPMS and Isofix mounts. The Triber has previously scored four stars in Global NCAP testing.
The turbo model currently gets only the five-speed manual gearbox. Renault is expected to introduce a CVT automatic option later, which would give buyers an automatic choice with the more powerful engine.
With the new engine, the Triber now offers a sizeable step up in performance without giving up its seven-seat layout and practical cabin.