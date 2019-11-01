Suzuki Drops Teasers Of The V-Strom 1100 Before EICMA 2019 Reveal

In the run-up to the EICMA 2019, which is scheduled to be held between the 5th – 10th November, major manufacturers will display their brand new motorcycles. Joining the likes of KTM, which has teased the 1290 Super Duke and is said to be bringing the next-gen RC 390 and the Adventure 390 to the show, Suzuki has teased a new V-Strom 1100, which will replace the Suzuki V-Strom 1000 adventure tourer.

Carrying major updates, the Suzuki V-Strom 1100 will be fitted with a bigger engine. The updated model’s motor will displace close to 1,100cc as against 1,037cc on the current (Euro-IV) compliant version. This strategy is similar to Suzuki’s rival Honda, which has equipped the latest Africa Twin with a bigger engine. Triumph is also said to be following the same path and the Euro-V Tiger could sport a 900cc engine instead of the current 800cc motor it comes fitted with.

Also Read: We Put The Race-Spec Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Through Its Paces In An Endurance Race

Coming back to the Suzuki V-Strom 1100, the current-gen bike makes use of a 1,037 cc V-Twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 99 bhp of power and 103 Nm of torque. The updated model will most likely boast of slightly higher numbers in terms of power. The new bike also features styling changes and its revised front fascia gets a Suzuki Katana-style LED headlight and a redesigned windscreen. Besides the fascia, panels which make up the fairing have been redesigned too. The V-Strom 1100 will also come equipped with a fully digital display for instruments and could even offer phone connectivity.

These styling updates could be carried over to the V-Strom 650 XT too, which mimics its bigger brother in terms of styling and comes fitted with a parallel-twin, 650cc engine. The new V-Strom 1100’s XT variant is most likely to continue with tubeless tyre compatible wire-spoke wheels, a tubular frame around the engine for protection, knuckle guards, USD front forks, split seating and much more.