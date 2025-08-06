Suzuki Avenis Gets a Bold Makeover with New Dual-Tone Colour at ₹91,400

Quick Overview (4 Pointers):
- New dual-tone colour – Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black adds fresh attitude to Avenis
- Punchy 125cc engine – Delivers zippy city performance with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) tech
- Everyday-ready features – LED lights, USB charging, external fuel cap, digital console & more
- Attractive ownership perks – Up to 100% loan options, no hypothecation, gifts under Suzuki Riding Fest
Intro – Style, Meet Street
When you’re young, bold, and ready to take on the world, you need a ride that matches your vibe. Enter the Suzuki Avenis, one of India’s sportiest 125cc scooters — and it just got a fresh splash of boldness. Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched an eye-catching new dual-tone colour — Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black — and it’s turning heads already.
If you’re someone who lives for detail and demands both style and substance, this one’s going to speak to you.
New Colour, Same Swagger
Avenis has always carried a sharp, edgy attitude with its sculpted design and athletic stance. But this new dual-tone shade takes things to the next level. The Matte Platinum Silver paired with Glass Sparkle Black creates a contrast that oozes sportiness — perfect for riders who like to stand out without trying too hard.
And this isn’t a one-off. This new scheme joins an already stylish palette, including combos like Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White or Mira Red, and even an all-black version for those who love the stealth look.
As Deepak Mutreja, VP – Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, puts it, “The new colour adds a bold twist to the Avenis’ sporty personality and gives young riders another fun way to express themselves.” Mission accomplished.
Built for the Hustle
Looks alone aren’t enough — and Avenis knows it. Under that flashy exterior sits a 124.3cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, tuned with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. This scooter is as efficient as it is peppy, dishing out 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque — just what you need to zip through traffic or cruise around town with ease.
The engine is BS6 OBD-2B compliant, which basically means it’s future-ready and eco-conscious too. Whether it’s morning commutes or weekend plans, the Avenis is built to keep up with your lifestyle.
Smart, Sporty, and Seriously Practical
Let’s talk features — because the Avenis comes packed.
|Feature
|Why It Matters
|LED Headlamp & Tail Lamp
|Bright, stylish, and efficient
|Digital Console
|Clear readout of speed, fuel, trip meter, etc.
|USB Front Box
|Charge your phone on the go
|External Fuel Cap
|Fuel up without getting off
|Split Grab Rails
|Sporty and functional
|Long, Sporty Seat
|Comfortable for you and your pillion
|21.8L Under-Seat Storage
|Stash your bag, groceries, or helmet
|Telescopic Suspension
|Smooth ride, even on rough patches
|Combined Brake System
|Confident stopping power
|Side Stand Interlock
|Keeps you safe while starting up
From tech to comfort to safety, the Avenis isn’t just sporty—it’s smart too.
Ride, Rejoice, Repeat
The Avenis is priced at ₹91,400 (Standard Edition) and ₹93,200 (Ride Connect Edition) — both ex-showroom Delhi. But Suzuki’s made the deal sweeter with loan options up to 100% and no hypothecation, so you don’t have to think twice before bringing one home.
As part of the Suzuki Riding Fest, you can also take a test ride at your nearest dealership and stand a chance to win exciting gifts when you buy any Suzuki two-wheeler. Feels less like a transaction, more like a celebration.
Final Take: All Eyes on You
If you’ve been eyeing a sporty scooter that’s not just easy on the wallet but also easy to flaunt, the new Avenis in this striking dual-tone avatar deserves a spot on your radar. It’s got the punch, the personality, and now, the perfect shade to match your street swagger.
It’s not just about getting from Point A to B — it’s about how stylishly you do it. And with this new Avenis, you’re guaranteed to make an entrance.