Summon The Darkness With This Custom Royal Enfield Lowrider

Ask any homegrown custom motorcycle builder their favourite set of donor motorcycles and it wouldn’t take long for them to say out loud Royal Enfield’ name. Apart from being a cult classic, RE’s products serve as perfect donor motorcycle because of their retro appeal, minimalistic bodywork and simple construction. It is a regular affair that we come across rad custom builds based on RE motorcycles and today is also one of those days. This time around, the case in consideration is of a lowrider which took birth as a Royal Enfield Classic 350.

It got its life turned around by the masterful hands of the folks over at xLnc Customs. It is a tuning shop owned by two brothers – Ikvinder Devgun and Amrik Singh Devgun, who are based out of the country’s capital – Delhi.

Even if you scrutinize the whole motorcycle from top to bottom, it is hard to recognize that it started its life as a Classic 350. The custom builders have completely nailed the low-slung cruiser look of the custom build. The custom build seems clearly inspired by the modified Harley lowriders some of us adorned our bedroom walls with. It wouldn’t feel out of place riding on the American streets, accompanying the badass Harleys. The only thing which will give away its guise is going to be its performance.

But this custom build isn’t performance-oriented and rightly so because it looks killer from every angle you look at it! The whole motorcycle is draped in the darkest shade a colour palette has to offer. It has been redesigned from head to tail.

In terms of major changes the new modified motorcycle comes with a longer swingarm, both the front and rear tyres are now better than the stock units that come in tandem with new stylish multi-spoke rims that are also painted in a matte shade. The fuel tank is a custom unit that comes with a quirky fuel filler cap that hints at the mean intentions of the bike.

In addition to this, both the front and rear fender have been custom made with the chopped short design. On the outside, the engine also gets the black treatment it and has been protected with the help of a new engine guard that has been placed at the front.