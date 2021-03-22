Audi Launches Its M340i Rival, The S5 Sportback At INR 79.06 Lakhs

The performance car bracket in India is turning serious. Every player is trying their best to achieve supremacy in the segment. BMW took the opening salvo by launching its M340i xDrive in India some time ago at INR 62.90 lakhs and now the S5 Sportback is Audi’s response to BMW’s move. Audi has launched its S5 Sportback in India at INR 79.06 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ), thereby intensifying the already mega rivalry between these German heavyweights, although, come to think of it, the S5 Sportback is almost INR 16 lakh dearer than the M340i. Does it make up for the extra cost by delivering a better package? Only time will tell!

Design

Speaking about the exterior design, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback is based on the Audi A5, in fact, it seems as if the S5 is a sportier version of the Audi A5. The four-door-coupe comes with Audi’s signature pillarless doors, quad exhausts, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a single-frame grille with a large honeycomb design.

At the front, the car gets a pair of slim LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps, which are complemented by fully-blacked-out ORVMs and black elements on the rear bumper to show a sporty character. Just like other Audis, the S5’s roof-line will also seamlessly merge with the boot without hampering the headroom at the rear seat.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Audi S5 Sportback will come with a host of features and design upgrades like- full-black interior with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger stick-out display for infotainment and a fully digital inclement cluster with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit tech.

For riding comfort, the Audi S5 Sportback gets wide aircon vents, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, an Audi-style automatic shifter lever with paddle shifters, and sport seats.

Specs

Apart from Audi’s signature Quattro AWD system, the Audi S5 Sportback will be available with a petrol-only, BS6 compliant 3.0-litre, turbo petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 349bhp and a peak torque output of 500Nm.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the new Audi S5 Sportback will arrive with four different driving modes, namely- comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual. But rest aside, boasting about the performance, Audi claims that the new S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

The rivalry

The S5 Sportback looks the more subtle of the two while the M340i looks like an M model should, sporty and aggressive. Both these cars are similar on performance counts and you wouldn’t be wrong if you pick either of the two, because at the end of the day, one is an M model and the other is a Sportback, both of which hold a special place amongst enthusiasts.

You have to decide whether you want a more relaxed and subtle, classy car for some extra bucks or a sporty M model.