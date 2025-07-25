Studds Launches Batman Edition Helmet at ₹2,995 – Ride with the Spirit of Gotham

4-Point Overview:
- STUDDS unveils Batman Edition Drifter helmet at ₹2,995
- Dual certification: ISI & DOT safety approved
- Comes in 6 dynamic color combos with visor, ventilation & washable liners
- Built for riders who dare to stand out like the Dark Knight
Introduction:
What happens when the brooding aura of Batman blends with real-world riding gear? You don’t just wear a helmet—you wear power, presence, and purpose.
The all-new Batman Edition Drifter helmet from STUDDS is more than a protective shell—it’s a tribute to the world’s most iconic vigilante. With bold lines, aggressive graphics, and specs that scream premium, this helmet brings Gotham’s mystery right to your street ride. And at a starting price of just ₹2,995, it delivers performance, protection, and pop-culture coolness all in one.
Gotham-Worthy Safety
Behind the Batman façade lies real-world muscle. This helmet is both ISI and DOT certified, offering the highest standard of safety—whether you’re maneuvering city curves or highway stretches. Its high-impact outer shell and energy-absorbing EPS liner form a dependable defense system to tackle the unexpected.
Airflow, Just Like the Batmobile
Long rides in the heat? The helmet’s dynamic ventilation system keeps things cool with well-positioned intake vents and exhausts. It prevents heat buildup, so you feel refreshed even during long journeys. Think of it as the Batmobile’s air management—reimagined for your head.
Comfort & Vision for Real-World Heroes
Designed with a dual visor that’s silicon-coated, you get scratch resistance, UV protection, and top-tier visibility across all lighting conditions. The quick-release chin strap, rust-proof buckle, and removable liners add up to seamless convenience—even with gloves on. It’s every bit as clever as Batman’s utility belt.
Bold Colors with a Heroic Finish
Choose from 6 striking color options, available in matte and gloss finishes.
- Black & Blue
- Yellow & Grey
- Red & Grey
- Gold & Grey
- Black & Grey
- Silver & Grey
A few even feature chrome metallic foil elements, all treated with UV-resistant paint—so your helmet stays vibrant for the long haul.
Summarized Spec Table:
|Feature
|Highlights
|Safety Certification
|ISI & DOT Certified (India & USA)
|Outer Shell
|High-impact grade with EPS foam
|Visor System
|Dual visor with silicon coating, UV & scratch resistance
|Comfort Features
|Removable liners, quick-release chin strap, rust-proof buckle
|Ventilation
|Dynamic air vent & exhaust system
|Finish & Colors
|6 color combos in matte/gloss with chrome accents in select variants
|Size Options
|M, L, XL
|Starting Price
|₹2,995 (Available offline & on STUDDS official store)
Conclusion:
The Batman Edition Drifter helmet doesn’t just protect your head—it unleashes your inner Dark Knight. With sharp styling, robust safety features, and daily usability packed into a sub-₹3K price tag, it’s the ultimate crossover between fandom and function. For every rider who’s ever admired Batman’s grit and elegance, this helmet brings that essence to the open road.
In a market full of generic gear, this is your Bat-Signal—gear up, ride out, and let Gotham’s spirit guide you.