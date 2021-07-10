Jeep Teases Upcoming 7 Seater SUV Interiors

Jeep has finally teased the interiors of its upcoming 7 seater SUV. Jeep Brazil has teased the interiors of the upcoming SUV in a short video. The three row derivative of the Compass will be launched under the name of Commander abroad but it most likely won’t carry the nameplate in India. The company recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Meridian’ in India so it will most likely carry this name in India. This could most likely be because Mahindra used to sell the SUV Commander hence Jeep might want to avoid any lawsuits for the same reason.

More details

As we had suspected, the interiors of the Meridian are more or less similar to the facelifted Compass. The overall layout remains unchanged but Jeep has used new colour schemes and materials to uplift the cabin. There is an extensive use of ambient lighting across the cabin and the interior uses brown leather. The Meridian will share features with the facelifted Compass. It will get a 10 inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control and dual zone climate control to name a few. The Jeep Merdian will borrow its styling cues from the Compass. The Meridian might feature an extended wheelbase over the standard Compass and the design changes will most likely begin from the B pillar onwards. The rear will feature horizontal LED tail lamps. The rear will be inspired from the Jeep Wagoneer and the Cherokee L.

The Meridian will feature the 2 litre MultiJet from the Compass but in a higher state of tune of around 200hp. The sole transmission available will be the 9 speed automatic transmission. What’s new is that the engine will feature a 48V mild hybrid technology for better mileage and emissions. The Meridian will get an option of 7 seats or 6 seats with captain chairs in the middle. It might also get an option of 4WD like the competition. The Jeep Meridian will go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster.