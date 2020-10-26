SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Global Launch

SsangYong, which is a Mahindra owned international brand, had recently released a teaser of its upcoming premium SUV – Rexton. The SUV is scheduled to be launched globally on 2nd November. For the uninitiated, the Mahindra Alturas G4 which is currently on sale in India, is basically a rebadged version of the Rexton. Therefore, the facelifted version of the Rexton is expected to arrive in India as a facelift for Mahindra Alturas G4. Before its global debut, a new set of images, which reveal the exteriors and interiors has leaked online.

Looks

From the leaked images, it is evident that the facelift model of the Rexton will showcase full-LED headlamps and an integrated LED daytime running light set-up. The updated Ssangyong Rexton also sports a wider bumper and a new grille. At the rear end, the SUV is expected to come with an updated look, with a set of new LED tail lamps with Rexton lettering, along with a chrome strip. It also gets a sportier rear bumper with integrated L-shaped reflectors that are accompanied by reversing lights and more chrome. Speaking about the chrome, the Rexton seems to come with faux chrome exhausts as well.

Powertrain

On the performance front, the upcoming SsangYong Rexton is expected to carry the same-BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which is also offered in the Mahindra Alturas, in India. This diesel engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 187bhp and 422Nm of peak torque. We also expect the Rexton to be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox to carry the transmission duties. Also, the Ssang Yong Rexton will be offered with a single variant, which will feature, both 2WD and 4WD configurations. As per some reports, the upcoming facelifted version of the SsangYong Rexton is also expected to carry a Mahindra Thar borrowed, 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is capable of providing a maximum power output of 190bhp.

Interior

Compared to the current-gen, the interior layout of the upcoming Rexton facelift has not received any significant changes. It features a new 4-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. The actual features and new accessories will be unveiled after the launch event.

In India, the SsangYong Rexton derived Mahindra Alturas G4 competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and the MG Gloster. The current-gen Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with a price tag upwards of Rs 28.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 31.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. We expect the facelift to come at a higher starting price, due to its new and additional features and upgrades.