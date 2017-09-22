SPIED : Tata Nexon AMT Test Mule Spotted Near Pune

Tata Motors recently launched their most awaited car, the Nexon. Now that Tata has grabbed the attention of the Indian people, spy images reveal that the Company is testing an AMT version of the newly launched Nexon in Pune. The version which was spotted testing was the top-end XZA variant. This is the second time that the AMT version has been spotted testing in the outside world.

In the images, a lot of components can be seen like rear parking sensors and camera, shark fin antenna, 16-inch machine cut alloy wheels, roof rails and body-coloured door handles. That being said, test mule of the AMT version did not sport a rear wiper, washer and defogger.

Speculations are being made that the AMT version will borrow most of the options like 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, piano black grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, large bumper, 16-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, dual tone roof, roof rails, shark fin antenna, flared wheel arches, LED tail lights, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear view camera, ISOFIX mounts from its manual sibling.

The manual version has two engine options available. A 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The 1.2-litre produces 108 BHP and 170 Nm of torque, whereas the diesel variant produces 108 BHP and 260 Nm of torque.

Tata offers the manual version of the newly launched Nexon in four variants, namely XE, XM, XT, XZ+. As per the reports, the AMT version will receive a 6-speed transmission. When the AMT version of the Nexon will be unveiled, it will directly go against Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford Eco-sport and the Mahindra TUV300. According to the rumours, the AMT version will cost INR 50,000 to INR 70,000 more than the manual version. The XZA variant will join the other AMT version of the Tata family by the end of this year.

Image courtesy: Team BHP