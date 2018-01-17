SPIED : Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted In India; Likely To Arrive At 2018 Auto Expo

While Suzuki showcased the Burgman 650 at the 2016 Auto Expo, we may see the smaller version of the scooter at the 2018 iteration of the motoring event. We recently stumbled upon the images of the upcoming scooter via motoring portal Autocar India.

Internationally, the scooter is sold in 125, 200, 250, 400 and 600cc engine options. Our source close to the developments suggested that the India bound Burgman Street will come with a 125cc engine which will most likely be the same unit that powers the Suzuki Access 125. Mechanical specifications are not likely to be far different from the Suzuki Access 125 either so expect to see the same 124cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 8.7 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque @ 5,000 rpm.

The Burgman Street will compete against the likes of Honda Grazia 125 in the Indian market and thus we expect to see a long feature list on the upcoming scooter. The feature list will most likely comprise of a telescopic front suspension, optional front disc brake, digital instrument console, multifunction key-slot, USB charger, LED DRLs (maybe even a full LED headlight) and tubeless tyres.

The motorcycle will compete against the Honda Grazia so expect the prices of the upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street to hover around INR 60,000 (ex-showroom) mark in the Indian market.

Spy Images Via Autocar India