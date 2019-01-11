SPIED: Hyundai’s Upcoming Compact SUV

Market trends are changing and car buyers are looking for more premium products even in smaller segment cars. And in those segments too, the SUV fever is on the rise. The Mahindra XUV 300 with its long equipment list will be the first such product to be launched this year in the price bracket of 8 – 12 lakh INR. However, another player known to offer feature packed cars in every segment they have presence in, will place one of their cats in this space soon. Hyundai has begun testing of their new sub-4-metre SUV, codenamed QXi on Indian roads, which is expected to offer a premium experience with a bunch of features. Here are some latest spy shots of this SUV, sent by our reader and fellow petrolhead, Vicnesh_pravin on Instagram.

Hyundai has been ruling the compact SUV segment with the Creta and hopes to do the same in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. The spy shots showcase this test mule, covered in camouflage, which reveals some design highlights of the upcoming vehicle. The front grille appears large and could be a new iteration of Hyundai’s cascade grille design, albeit, in a more aggressive form. A’la tha Harrier, this new Hyundai compact SUV will also have its headlights fitted lower in the bumper, with a DRL strips acting as their eyebrows. The elements around the greenhouse area are finished in black and we like the funky alloy wheel pattern on this car.

Also Read: Hyundai Cars To Get Fingerprint Technology

Things at the rear look rather simple. The taillights appear to be placed in a conventional spot and the rear number plate gets a spot beneath the loading lip, on the rear bumper. Underneath the bonnet, expect Hyundai to use the petrol and diesel powertrains from the i20 hatchback. As of now, there is no news on the expected launch date of this vehicle, but the test mule appears to be production ready. While a manual transmission will be offered as standard, the QXi may also be offered with the choice of an automatic. Stay tuned for more updates on this vehicle. Below are some images of the Carlino concept, the car which the QXi is based on.