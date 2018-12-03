SPIED: Benelli TRK 502 X Ahead of Its Launch in March 2019

After a small break in the Indian market, Benelli has made its way back. Partnering up with the Mahavir group this time, the Italian manufacturer has brought back 3 old models back to the Indian market space. The three models are the TNT 300, 302R and the TNT 600i. All these bikes are now offered with a 5-year warranty. Benelli also looks forward to introducing new models in its line up very soon, starting with the TRK 502 family of adventure tourers. There will be variants of the bike a standard TRK 502 and a souped-up TRK 502 X variant. This TRK 502 X was spotted recently and we have some spy shots of the same for you to see.

Both the bikes share the platform with the ‘X’ model getting a few mechanical upgrades. They both use a liquid cooled, 499.6cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This hefty amount of power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission. The chassis is suspended by a 50 mm upside-down fork at the front end and a monoshock unit at the rear which will be adjustable for pre-load. Braking duties will be done by a 320 mm dual-disc setup at the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. Both variants will get dual channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Benelli TNT 300, Benelli 302R and Benelli TNT 600i Relaunched With A 5 Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty!

One of the main differentiating features of both these bikes are the wheels. While the standard variant gets 17-inch alloy wheels, the ‘X’ variant offers spoked wheels, 19-inches at the front and 17-inches at the rear. A rather large 20-litre tank will ensure you spend more time riding and less time refuelling. Both the bikes will tip the scales over 200 kilos. We expect the bikes to be priced between INR 5 Lakh to 6 Lakh (Ex-Showroom) when they are launched by March of 2019, next year. Here are some images of the TRK 502.

Source: AutoCar India