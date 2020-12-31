Skoda Vision IN Spotted Testing In Pune

As we bid adieu to 2020 on its final day, we only hope for a better 2021. For all the obvious reasons 2020 was a truly unforgettable year but it is something that people would want to forget quickly. As automobile enthusiasts, 2021 spells good news for us fellas. To make up for 2020 couples with the launches that were delayed due to the unprecedented pandemic, Automobile manufacturer have a series of launches lined up which some truly exciting ones. And you talk about exciting launches, you cannot help but mention the Skoda Vision IN.

Recently, a heavily camouflaged Skoda Vision IN was caught testing on the roads of Pune, in Maharashtra.

The VW group includes the Czech automaker Skoda and the VW group will be launching 2 highly anticipated crossover SUVs in the upcoming year – The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Vision IN which will fall into the same segment.

The Skoda Vision IN debuted as a concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year and boy did that impress. Upfront, it gets a huge grille with vertical slats surrounded by a chrome border which gives it a very aggressive look. The LED headlights look razor-sharp and the DRL beneath doubles up as a turn indicator. The fog lamps complement the aggressive look of the front fascia. On the sides, the upright stance is evident with a sleek alloy wheel design on those massive 19-inch tyres. The rear is aggressively shaped too with sharp cuts and Inverted L tail lights and a bumper that showcases a faux triple exhaust.

On the inside, the concept carries a tan colour scheme all around, on the steering, dashboard, seats and even the pedals. It features a futuristic, minimalistic teslaesque cabin and of course the production-spec won’t be the same. Although, some good bits from this cabin will be carried over in the final production model.

Talking about what sits under the hood, the Vision IN is going to be powered by a 1.5L, 4 cyl, TSI ( Turbo Stratified Injection ) petrol engine which puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque to the front wheels. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which Skoda claims allows the concept to hit 100 on the speedometer in as quick as 8.7 seconds and the claimed top speed is 195 Kmph.

The Vision IN is expected to launch sometime during Mid 2021 and is expected to be priced at around the INR 10 lakh mark, ex-showroom.