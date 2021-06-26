Skoda To Introduce Three New Electric Vehicles By 2030; Could Include Electric Octavia

Skoda recently organized an event to showcase its strategy for the next decade. The strategy is dubbed as ‘NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030’, which lays out ambitious goals in the areas of internationalisation, electrification and digitalisation. The Czech car manufacturer aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030, and the company plans to become the leading European brand in the growth regions of India, Russia and North Africa.

More details

During the same event, Skoda confirmed that it is going to introduce at least three more all-electric models by 2030. These models will be positioned below the Enyaq iV, the brand’s first all-electric SUV, both in terms of price and size.

What could they be?

Although the exact segments these cars will compete in haven’t been revealed, Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schafer, however, has confirmed that the Octavia will be offered in electric form eventually. The Octavia is currently available as a hybrid but the BEV version, when launched, will probably be based on the MEB architecture. According to reports, one of these models is expected to be a small hatchback reportedly a technical twin of the VW ID.1 (its name has not been confirmed yet), while the other EV model will be a more compact crossover.

Other announcements

At the beginning of next year, the production of MEB battery systems will also be launched in Mladá Boleslav for the ENYAQ iV. In addition, the Czech carmaker is working with partners to establish a stable supplier structure for e-mobility. One of the first lighthouse projects is the PowerPass, which makes charging an electric ŠKODA model straightforward and convenient. It will be available in over 30 markets and can be used at more than 210,000 charging points in Europe. At the same time, purchasing a ŠKODA will also become an even more enjoyable experience. For example, the company is expanding its virtual showroom concept and has set itself the goal of selling one in five ŠKODAs online as early as 2025. Customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic are already taking advantage of this option today.

The brand wants to increase global sales from 1 million units a year to 1.5 million years by 2030, driven by growth in these markets.