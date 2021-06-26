Make Your Yamaha R15 V3 Track-Ready With This Aero Kit From Autologue Design

Small-capacity sportsbikes have gained a lot of traction in the past few years and rightly so. They aren’t as ferocious as their bigger and badder siblings and at the same time, they are more approachable as well. They really beg you to ride them hard and are quite forgiving even if you manage to screw up a little. Moreover, some of the entry-level sportsbikes can be mistaken for their bigger siblings, thanks to the family genes they carry forward. Take the Yamaha R15 V3 for example. It is still considered to be one of the best beginner bikes if you want to go hooning around the track.

More details

Although the R15 V3 is quite a looker even in its stock avatar but if you want to make it look sportier, the aftermarket route is ripe with countless modifications.

Ever since manufacturers started introducing winglets in their MotoGP machines, the aero kit has become particularly popular. If you want your Yamaha R15 V3 to resemble its bigger siblings even more, Pune-based Autologue Design has rolled out an aero kit for the supersport machine. The kit includes 2 parts- a pair of winglets and a tank cover.

Although we aren’t sure that how much they will affect the performance of a 155cc machine but there is one thing for sure, the aero kit does make the bike look absolutely track-ready and prepared to decimate corners all through the day! The aerodynamic fuel tank cover is going to set you back by INR 4,500 while the winglets cost around INR 2,250.

However, if you decide to pre-book the accessories, they can be had for INR 3,600 and INR 1,800 respectively. Apart from offering aero kits for the R15 V3, Autologue Design also offers other accessories such as a race-style bubble visor, tank grips and a pillion seat cowl.

Specs

The R15 V3 continues to get powered by a 155 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine which produces a power output of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and a torque of 14.1 N.m at 8,500rpm. In comparison, the BS4 version of the engine made 19.3 PS power at 10,000 RPM and 14.7 N.M at 8500 RPM. The fully-faired sportsbike tips the scale at 142 kg. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and comes with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which ensures the availability of necessary power throughout the entire rev-range.