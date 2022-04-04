Skoda Slavia Racks Up 10K Bookings In A Month!

The Skoda Slavia seems to be off to a great start with the sedan racking up over 10000 bookings within a month of its launch! Replacing the aging Rapid, the Slavia could inject some much-needed life into the dying C-sedan segment. The Slavia is Skoda’s second car to be based on the MQB AO IN platform. The Slavia is priced between ₹10.69 lakh and ₹17.79 lakh.

Skoda Slavia: A Brief recap

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans.

It features LED taillamps as well which have crystalline detail. The interiors of the Slavia bear a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Kushaq. In terms of features, the Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 liters.

The safety features are extensive as well with the likes of brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, and multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS. The Slavia shares its powertrain options with the Kushaq too.

The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.