Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched At ₹16.19 Lakh!

After launching the cheaper 1.0-TSI variants, Skoda has finally gone ahead and launched the Slavia 1.5-TSI! The Slavia 1.5 TSI is priced at ₹16.19 lakh and ₹17.79 lakh for the manual and DSG variants respectively. One might argue that the Slavia 1.5 TSI is the most expensive mid-size sedan that you can currently buy in India, however, with 150hp and 250nm of torque under the hood, it’s also the most powerful one! The Slavia 1.5-TSI is clearly for the enthusiasts and it sh0ws!

Design

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans. It features LED taillamps as well which have crystalline detail. The lower half of the bumper features a diffusor with a chrome element in it. One can notice the sunroof and shark fin antenna on the roof as well. The Slavia is based on the MQB AO IN platform which the Skoda Kushaq is based on.

Interior

The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The steering wheel is the same twin-spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. There are circular A/C vents on the sides which are different from the hexagonal units seen in the Kushaq. Unlike the Kushaq, the Slavia comes with an 8-inch virtual cockpit display.

The instrument binnacle gets the word ‘Skoda’ embossed on it. The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Kushaq. In terms of features, the Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 liters.

Safety

The safety features are extensive as well with the likes of brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS.

Powertrain

The Slavia shares its powertrain options with the Kushaq too. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.