Skoda Slavia Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Skoda recently launched its much-awaited Slavia at ₹10.69 lakh on 1st March. We pretty much know everything about the sedan including its specifications and even how it drives. However, the most important question that every Indian has i.e. “Kitna deti hai?” still wasn’t answered. Now, Skoda has revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the 1-litre TSI Slavia have been revealed. The Slavia 1-litre TSI will deliver 19.47 km/l and 18.07 km/l in the manual and automatic variants respectively. For the 1.5-liter TSI equipped variants, we expect the fuel efficiency to be revealed when it goes on sale on 3rd March.

Skoda Slavia:A brief recap

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16- inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch­ sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The steering wheel is the same twin­ spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. There are circular A/C vents on the sides which are different from the hexagonal units seen in the Kushaq. Unlike the Kushaq, the Slavia comes with an 8-inch virtual cockpit display. The instrument binnacle gets the word ‘Skoda’ embossed on it.

The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Kushaq. In terms of features, the Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto­ dimming inside rear-view mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 liters.

The Slavia shares its powertrain options with the Kushaq too. The turbocharged 1.0-liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.