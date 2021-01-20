Skoda Resurrects The Rider Variant Of Rapid At INR 7.79 Lakh

Skoda had a topsy turvy ride last year. Back in 2020, it had introduced the Rapid Rider variant for its midsize sedan. It did extraordinarily well in the Indian market, so much so that Skoda had to cease bookings for this variant since it was virtually sold out for 2020, and was de-listed from their website as well. To make up for it, they introduced the Rider Plus variant commanding an extra INR 50,000 over the Rider. Now Skoda has relaunched the Rider variant for INR 7.79 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ).

More details

Earlier, the Rapid Rider was launched for INR 7.49 lakhs and later, the Rapid Rider Plus was introduced for INR 7.99 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). Although, just like every other manufacturer, Skoda has also hiked the prices of its products.

As a result, the Rider Plus variant now retails for INR 8.19 lakhs ( ex-showroom ). Hence, the newly re-introduced Rider sits a cool INR 40,000 below the Rider Plus. Talking about the Rapid overall, the manual transmission range starts with the Rider at INR 7.79 lakhs and goes all the way up to 11.99 lakhs for Monte Carlo variant. The automatic transmission range starts from INR 9.69 lakhs with the Rider Plus and goes all the way up to INR 13.29 lakhs for the Monte Caro trim.

Specs and features

Talking about the Rider variant, nothing much has changed. It continues to get a 2-DIN audio system with BlueTooth and aux, auto climate control, rear AC vents, rear defogger, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS etc.

Mechanically, it is the same story once again. It is powered by a 1.0L, 3 cyl TSI petrol engine, like the VW Vento delivering 110HP of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda’s future plans

Going forward, Skoda is going to discontinue the current Rapid and bring in a new Sedan to replace it, that will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Skoda also has the buzz going on for the India spec of its Vision IN SUV. It will be launched as Skoda Kushaq in India. The Rapid takes on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, and the VW Vento.