Renault Kiger Teased Ahead Of Launch

There might be a lot of highly anticipated car launches in 2021, but the Renault Kiger deserves the top spots. We are expecting it to create a havoc in its segment in the exact same manner as the Nissan Magnite did, after it literally waged a price war against its competitors. Renault Kiger SUV is scheduled to make its first appearance in its production form later this month on 28 January. However, to build up the hype around it, the French carmaker has now teased the production-spec version ahead of its global debut.

Although the teaser only reveals the front end of the Kiger and that too in shaded form, it is safe to assume that Renault is going to retain nearly 80 per cent of the concept model’s design.

From the teaser image, it is clear that the production-ready Kiger carries the LED DRL and projector headlamps from the concept which was revealed back in November. The overall silhouette looks similar too. The pre-production version of the Kiger developed quite some hype around it, especially because of its funky design and the carmaker’s claim that the production-spec car would borrow 80 per cent of the styling cues from the show car.

Talking about the spied test mules of the Kiger, the test mules looked like a beefed-up version of the Renault Kwid, just like the show car. Another interesting thing to note here is the presence of spruced up roof, hinting at the blacked-out floating roof design seen in the show car.

Just like the show car, Renault’s logo is positioned in the centre of the grille that also extends into the hood. The test mule too, seemed to have a split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors housed in the bumper with an LED strip along the bonnet line.

It is likely to get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster connected car tech, air purifier, premium audio system, and cruise control. For safety, the Kiger will come equipped with dual airbags, 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission.