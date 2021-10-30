Skoda Rapid To Get Axed Soon

It looks like Skoda is finally going to retire the Rapid. The Rapid has been on sale for the past 10 years and surprisingly, it still remains competent enough t0 manage some healthy sales figures! Skoda India’s bossman Zac Hollis states that the Rapid Matte Edition marks the end of the C segment sedan’s life cycle. For those of you who are still sitting on the fence, here’s everything that you need to know about this limited edition:

Exterior

The new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte color enhance the overall visual appeal. The glossy black door handle is exclusively for the matte edition and uplifts the side profile of the car. In addition, the black body side moulding also accentuates the side profile. At the rear, the addition of the rear diffusor, glossy black tailgate spoiler, and the black trunk lip garnish gives a sporty avatar to the car. This new edition of the Rapid comes with all-black alloy wheels making it a complete head-turner from the outside.

Interior

The Rapid Matte Edition gets dual-tone Tellur Grey interiors and wears a premium black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. The interior also sports the same 16.51 cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment System that sports a rear-view camera. The car is also equipped with a USB Air Purifier. The stainless-steel scuff plates with RAPID Inscription adds to the sportiness of the interiors. Additionally, high visibility performance bulbs are exclusively provided for the Rapid Matte edition.

Powertrain

It is powered by a 1.0L, 3 cyl TSI petrol engine, like the VW Vento delivering 110HP of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What will replace it?

The replacement for the Rapid is already on its way in the form of the Slavia which will be based on the MQB-AO(IN) platform like the Kushaq. It will share its powertrain options with the Kushaq too which is the turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder tsi engine that produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It could also get a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4 cylinder tsi engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Slavia is set to be revealed on 18th November.