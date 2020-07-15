Skoda Rapid Rider Plus With 1.0-Litre TSI Engine Launched At INR 7.99 Lakh

After suspending bookings of the Skoda Rapid Rider, the sedan’s base variant, Skoda Auto India has introduced a new version. The Rapid had been in the news for the right reasons for offering the new 1.0-litre TSI engine at a mouth-watering price.

Coming back to the new version, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus will retail at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 7.99 lakh, across India. It will be available in four colour options – Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown.

This new variant sports distinctive black and silver design elements and an all-black grille, complemented by decorative side foils, glossy black décor on the B pillars, complementary trunk lip garnish as well as a new window chrome garnish. It also gets all-new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with premium ivory slate upholstery. The stainless steel scuff plates with ‘RAPID’ inscription further add to the aesthetics.

Inside the cabin, it features ‘Drive’ – the new 16.51 cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system. It comes equipped with SmartLink™ technology which helps one control selected apps like navigation straight on the infotainment screen and ensures connectivity with a smartphone while also supporting USB/Aux-in/Bluetooth options. All the installed applications are certified as safe for vehicles and are compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The Rapid Rider Plus also gets Climatronic AC along with dust and pollen filter, adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12 V power socket in front and rear centre console, height and length adjustable multifunction steering wheel, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests, central locking system with remote control and a multi-functional display.

At the heart of the sedan is the main highlight, the new TSI mill. Displacing 999 cm3, the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine cranks out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the new Rider Plus is rated for 18.97 kmpl under standard test conditions. The sedan also offers essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system as standard in addition to rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in a crash, and engine immobilizer with a floating code system. It is offered with Skoda Shield Plus which ensures 6 years of hassle-free ownership experience and incorporates motor insurance, 24 x 7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Skoda Rapid Rider PLus, Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto said, “ŠKODA AUTO India recently introduced the new RAPID TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 TSI petrol engine offering exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the Rapid range. The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.”