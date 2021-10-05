TVS Jupiter 125 Teased Again; Launch Slated To Happen On 7th October

TVS, as a manufacturer, has transformed itself into an unstoppable force as the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker is currently maintaining its streak of launching new products and updating its current portfolio. The next launch from the company is scheduled to happen on 7th October and if rumours are to be believed, it is going to be a 125cc gearless scooter that could carry the Jupiter moniker. The company has now officially teased the upcoming offering on its social media handles again and with the latest teaser, things have become a bit clearer. The new teaser video gives a brief glimpse at the LED DRLs along with front turn indicators. The LED DRLs, in all probability, are placed on the front apron.

What can we expect?

This indicates that TVS isn’t just going to plonk NTorq’s 125cc mill inside Jupiter’s bodywork but it is going to be a relatively new product with a completely new design. TVS could tread down the same path as Honda did with its Activa 125.

Jupiter has been ruling the sales charts since it was first launched. It is considered to be the only worthy opponent that can give Honda Activa a tough competition when it comes to overall popularity. Currently available with a 110cc engine, it only makes sense for TVS to go ahead and launch the Jupiter in a 125cc avatar to take on the likes of Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. The ‘Jupiter’ moniker will surely assist in boosting its reach to potential customers.

The TVS Jupiter 125 could utilize the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine from the Ntorq but with different power and torque ratings and different CVT ratios. The powertrain could be tuned to deliver better fuel economy. The nTorq is touted as a sporty scooter and TVS wouldn’t want to tinker around with its image by giving the Jupiter the same oomph. TVS could also offer ride modes, voice assist and Bluetooth connectivity with the new Jupiter to make it more feature-loaded than its rivals, in a typical TVS fashion. However, these are just mere speculations and we will have to wait a bit more before we can confirm anything.