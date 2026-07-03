Skoda Octavia To Receive Another Facelift, Estate Version Seen Testing

The Octavia has been one of Skoda’s most popular names for decades. In fact, it was the model that marked the company’s entry into the Indian market. Over the years, the car has received several generations and facelifts. The fourth generation made its global debut in 2019 before getting its first facelift in 2024. In India, Skoda introduced the pre-facelift model in 2021 and later brought the updated Octavia RS in limited numbers during 2025. Now, it looks like the Czech carmaker is preparing another facelift for the same generation.
Recently captured spy shots show a heavily camouflaged Octavia Estate test mule. While the overall shape remains familiar, the front, rear and cabin appear to be getting a noticeable refresh.
Exterior Changes Could Match New Skoda Models
The latest prototype gives a good idea of what Skoda is planning.
|Area
|Expected Changes
|Front
|Smaller grille, redesigned bumper, new DRL signature
|Side
|Alloy wheels may get a fresh design
|Rear
|New LED tail lamps and updated bumper
|Design
|Styling expected to match newer Skoda models
The grille looks shorter than before and appears closer to the design seen on Skoda’s latest SUVs. The headlights keep a similar shape but feature a fresh daytime running light pattern. The front bumper also gets redesigned air intakes with slim vertical elements.
At the back, the camouflage hides most details, though new tail lamp graphics and a cleaner bumper design can still be noticed.
Cabin May Receive More Than Cosmetic Changes
Spy photographers managed to capture a few images of the interior as well. The dashboard appears to have been revised, while the digital instrument cluster looks slightly different from the current model.
The touchscreen remains free standing, though it is expected to receive updated software with smoother operation. Skoda may also introduce new cabin materials, fresh upholstery options and a revised centre console to give the interior a newer feel.
Engine Options May Continue With New Additions
Skoda has not revealed any technical details yet, but most of the existing engines are likely to continue.
Expected powertrain choices include:
- 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine
- 2.0 litre TSI engine for the Octavia RS
- 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine in selected markets
- Hybrid and plug in hybrid versions could also be introduced
The exact specifications are expected to be announced closer to its official debut.
What Happens Next?
This second facelift suggests Skoda plans to keep the current Octavia in its global portfolio for a few more years. The latest updates should help the car match the brand’s newer design language while offering buyers a fresher look and a more modern cabin.
Also Read – Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 Lakh