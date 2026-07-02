Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 Lakh

Skoda has officially launched the performance-focused Kodiaq RS in India at a price of Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium seven-seater SUV has arrived as a limited offering with just 50 units, and the complete batch was booked within six minutes. It is also the first time the RS badge has been offered on a Skoda SUV in the Indian market, bringing the brand’s performance legacy to a new segment.
Skoda Kodiaq RS Price
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|Kodiaq RS
|Rs 66.99 lakh
The Kodiaq RS is imported as a completely built unit (CBU) and sits above the standard Kodiaq Selection L&K in the company’s SUV range.
Engine And Performance
The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Key specifications –
- 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine
- 265 PS of power
- 400 Nm of torque
- 7-speed DSG automatic transmission
- All-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds
- Top speed of 231 km/h
With these numbers, the Kodiaq RS becomes the quickest Skoda ever sold in India.
Suspension, Steering And Drive Modes
Skoda has also added several performance-oriented systems to improve the driving experience.
These include:
- Latest DCC Plus adaptive suspension
- Progressive Steering
- Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow and Off-Road drive modes
- Acoustic side windows for a quieter cabin
The adaptive suspension changes according to road conditions, while the steering system gives quicker response during spirited driving and makes parking easier at low speeds.
Exterior Gets A Sportier Look
The RS version gets several design updates over the regular Kodiaq. Some of the exterior changes include:
- Gloss black grille surround
- Illuminated front grille
- Black roof rails and ORVMs
- Black window surrounds
- RS badges
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers
- Stainless steel exhaust finishers
- Exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels
- Full-width rear reflector
Buyers can choose from Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red and Steel Grey paint options.
Cabin And Features
Step inside the Kodiaq RS and the sporty theme continues. The cabin gets an all-black finish with red contrast stitching, RS-specific inserts, sport seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel, giving the SUV a more performance-focused feel while still offering the premium experience expected from a flagship Skoda.
The feature list includes:
- 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Powered front sport seats
- Seat ventilation, heating and memory function
- Dual wireless phone chargers
- Three-zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Canton sound system
- 360-degree camera
- ADAS
- Nine airbags
The SUV continues with a seven-seat layout, making it suitable for families looking for both space and performance.
A Special Addition To Skoda’s RS Line-up
The RS badge has been part of Skoda’s history for more than five decades, and Indian enthusiasts have already seen it on the Octavia RS. With the launch of the Kodiaq RS, the company has now brought that performance badge to an SUV for the first time in the country.
The first allocation has already been sold out, showing strong demand for limited performance models. Skoda has not announced another batch yet, but interest in the Kodiaq RS has clearly been much higher than the available numbers.