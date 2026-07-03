Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Manufacturing Network With New 800-Acre Kharkhoda Facility

India’s leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has expanded its manufacturing network with the inauguration of its new vehicle production facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana. Spread across 800 acres, the new plant has started operations with an annual production capacity of 5 lakh vehicles. The company plans to double this to 10 lakh units in the coming years, making it one of Suzuki’s biggest manufacturing facilities globally.
The plant was inaugurated through video conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum held in New Delhi.
Large Investment And Thousands Of New Jobs
Maruti Suzuki has planned a total investment of Rs 35,000 crore for the Kharkhoda project after all expansion phases are completed. The company also expects the new facility to create more than 21,000 employment opportunities across manufacturing and supplier operations.
The site includes an integrated supplier park, allowing component manufacturers to operate close to the main factory for faster production and better logistics.
Modern Manufacturing With Green Technology
The Kharkhoda plant has been developed using Suzuki’s Smart Factory concept. The factory uses advanced digital systems for real-time production monitoring, helping improve quality, efficiency and workplace safety. Human-aware collaborative robots are also used on the assembly line to assist workers during manufacturing.
The company has also given strong importance to sustainability.
Some of the green features include:
- Entire electricity requirement met through renewable energy
- 20 MWp solar power capacity, planned to increase to 70 MWp by 2030
- 10-tonne-per-day biogas plant under development
- 1 MWh battery energy storage system
- Zero liquid discharge facility that recycles wastewater
- Around two-thirds of water demand met through recycled water and rainwater harvesting
Maruti Suzuki is also building an in-plant railway siding to transport finished vehicles by rail. This will reduce road movement and improve dispatch efficiency.
Manufacturing Capacity Across India
With the addition of Kharkhoda, Maruti Suzuki now operates four manufacturing facilities in India.
|Manufacturing Plant
|Annual Production Capacity
|Gurugram
|5 lakh units
|Manesar
|9 lakh units
|Hansalpur, Gujarat
|7.5 lakh units
|Kharkhoda (Current)
|5 lakh units
|Kharkhoda (Future)
|10 lakh units
|Total Expected By FY2026-27
|29 lakh units
The company is also preparing to start the fourth production line at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, which will further increase its installed manufacturing capacity.
India Continues To Play A Bigger Role
Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said the new factory reflects the strong partnership between India and Japan. He also said that the company’s first electric SUV, the e Vitara, is produced only in India and exported to nearly 100 international markets. India-made vehicles have also helped Suzuki become the largest car importer into Japan.
Maruti Suzuki has also expanded its skill development programme through its Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing, where thousands of students have already received technical training.