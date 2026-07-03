2026 Renault Kwid Launched in India From Rs 4.53 Lakh

Renault has given the Kwid another update for 2026, keeping its journey alive nearly eleven years after the hatchback first arrived in India in 2015. Over the years, the Kwid has become a popular choice for first-time car buyers because of its SUV-inspired styling, compact size and affordable pricing. The latest version brings a few design revisions, a simpler variant lineup and better safety equipment, while the familiar petrol engine continues under the hood. Prices now begin at Rs 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kwid Price List
The updated Kwid is now available in just two variants. Buyers can choose between manual and AMT gearbox options.
|Variant
|Manual
|AMT
|Evolution
|Rs 4.53 lakh
|Rs 4.90 lakh
|Climber
|Rs 5.15 lakh
|Rs 5.61 lakh
Customers booking the Climber variant through Renault’s online platform can also get it at an effective price of Rs 4.99 lakh for the manual version and Rs 5.46 lakh for the AMT.
Fresh Design Details
The overall shape of the Kwid continues to look familiar, but Renault has added a few small updates across the hatchback.
Some of the visible changes include:
- New Renault 2D and 3D badges
- Fresh dual-tone wheel covers
- Updated Kwid lettering at the rear
- Kiger-inspired three-spoke steering wheel
- Black roof and white ORVMs on Climber variant
- Slightly revised tail lamp detailing
The SUV-like styling, roof rails, LED DRLs, chunky body cladding and 184 mm ground clearance continue to be part of the package.
Cabin and Features
The dashboard layout is similar to before, but the new steering wheel gives the cabin a slightly different look. Renault has also continued with the same practical layout and equipment list.
Features include:
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Digital instrument cluster
- Manual air conditioner
- Rear parking camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Power windows
- Steering-mounted controls
- Remote keyless entry
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- 279-litre boot space
Safety Gets Better
One of the biggest additions is improved occupant protection. The Climber variant now comes with six airbags, while the Evolution variant gets dual airbags.
Other safety equipment includes:
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic Stability Control
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Hill Start Assist on AMT variants
- Seatbelt reminders
- Three-point seatbelts
Engine and CNG Option
Power comes from the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 69 PS and 92.5 Nm. Buyers can pick either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.
Renault is also offering an authorised CNG retrofit kit for manual variants at Rs 70,450, installed through authorised workshops.
Rivals
The Renault Kwid continues to compete with:
- Maruti Alto K10
- Maruti S-Presso
- Maruti Celerio