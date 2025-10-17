  • Home
Škoda Octavia RS Launched at ₹49.99 Lakh — The Icon Returns Stronger Than Ever

2 minutes of reading

Quick Highlights

  • Sold out within 20 minutes of opening for pre-bookings
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine producing 265 PS & 370 Nm
  • Accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds
  • Equipped with ADAS, 10 airbags, and a Canton sound system

Introduction

Škoda has brought back an icon that needs no introduction — the Octavia RS. Celebrating 25 years of Škoda in India, this new-generation RS blends track-bred performance with everyday practicality. Priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s already creating waves, selling out in just 20 minutes after bookings opened.

Performance: Sharp & Confident

The Octavia RS blends power with precision.

  • Engine: 2.0L turbo TSI, 265 PS, 370 Nm torque
  • 0–100 km/h: 6.4 seconds
  • Transmission: 7-speed DSG
  • Handling: Progressive steering, adaptive suspension

Quick on curves, composed on highways — the RS delivers thrill and control in every drive.

Design: Bold & Sporty

The Octavia RS combines aggression with elegance.

  • LED Matrix headlamps with dynamic indicators
  • 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels
  • Colours: Mamba Green, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black, Candy White

Aerodynamic lines make it a true road presence.

Cabin: Sporty Comfort

Inside, sportiness meets refinement.

  • Leather & Suedia seats with red stitching
  • 12.3-inch digital cluster and 10-inch touchscreen
  • Ambient lights, wireless charging, 3-zone climate control
  • Boot capacity: 600 litres, expandable to 1,555 litres with rear seats folded
  • Simply Clever features for enhanced practicality

Driver-centric, passenger-ready!

Tech & Safety

Packed with smart features and protection.

  • 10 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, 360° camera
  • ADAS: Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Emergency Braking
  • 675W Canton 11-speaker system

Thrill without compromise on safety or comfort.

Legacy & Ownership

Few badges command the respect the RS does. From the first Octavia RS launched in 2001 to today’s 2025 edition, it’s a name that defines performance sedans in India. The new model continues that story, with a 4-year warranty and roadside assistance as standard.

Conclusion

The all-new Škoda Octavia RS isn’t just a car — it’s pure driving joy. Powerful, precise, and practical, it delivers everything enthusiasts love. For those fortunate to own one, this RS is not merely a return — it’s a bold statement on the road.

