Škoda Octavia RS Launched at ₹49.99 Lakh — The Icon Returns Stronger Than Ever

Quick Highlights
- Sold out within 20 minutes of opening for pre-bookings
- Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine producing 265 PS & 370 Nm
- Accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds
- Equipped with ADAS, 10 airbags, and a Canton sound system
Introduction
Škoda has brought back an icon that needs no introduction — the Octavia RS. Celebrating 25 years of Škoda in India, this new-generation RS blends track-bred performance with everyday practicality. Priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s already creating waves, selling out in just 20 minutes after bookings opened.
Performance: Sharp & Confident
The Octavia RS blends power with precision.
- Engine: 2.0L turbo TSI, 265 PS, 370 Nm torque
- 0–100 km/h: 6.4 seconds
- Transmission: 7-speed DSG
- Handling: Progressive steering, adaptive suspension
Quick on curves, composed on highways — the RS delivers thrill and control in every drive.
Design: Bold & Sporty
The Octavia RS combines aggression with elegance.
- LED Matrix headlamps with dynamic indicators
- 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels
- Colours: Mamba Green, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black, Candy White
Aerodynamic lines make it a true road presence.
Cabin: Sporty Comfort
Inside, sportiness meets refinement.
- Leather & Suedia seats with red stitching
- 12.3-inch digital cluster and 10-inch touchscreen
- Ambient lights, wireless charging, 3-zone climate control
- Boot capacity: 600 litres, expandable to 1,555 litres with rear seats folded
- Simply Clever features for enhanced practicality
Driver-centric, passenger-ready!
Tech & Safety
Packed with smart features and protection.
- 10 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, 360° camera
- ADAS: Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Emergency Braking
- 675W Canton 11-speaker system
Thrill without compromise on safety or comfort.
Legacy & Ownership
Few badges command the respect the RS does. From the first Octavia RS launched in 2001 to today’s 2025 edition, it’s a name that defines performance sedans in India. The new model continues that story, with a 4-year warranty and roadside assistance as standard.
Conclusion
The all-new Škoda Octavia RS isn’t just a car — it’s pure driving joy. Powerful, precise, and practical, it delivers everything enthusiasts love. For those fortunate to own one, this RS is not merely a return — it’s a bold statement on the road.
