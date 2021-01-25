Skoda Kushaq Prototype Unveiled With More Details

As part of the India 2.0 project headed by Skoda Auto the all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, built around the challenging demands of the Indian customer. Boasting traditional Skoda attributes of design, quality, interior roominess, equipment, dynamics, efficiency, safety and comfort, the all-new Skoda Kushaq is made in India, made for the world.

More details

With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the mid-size SUV offers a generous amount of interior space for passengers and luggage, while performance is assured via a choice of two powerful yet efficient TSI engines. The all-new Skoda Kushaq will celebrate its World Premiere in March 2021.

Compact yet spacious: the Skoda Kushaq

With the launch of the Kushaq – a car that has been specially developed for the Indian market –Skoda is entering the subcontinent’s rapidly growing mid-size SUV segment for the first time, and joins the Kodiaq and Karoq in the Skoda India line-up. Based on the highly versatile MQB-A0-IN vehicle architecture, the Kushaq boasts optimal external dimensions for navigating Indian cities. At the same time, with a long wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the Kushaq offers exceptional interior room for five occupants. With a large boot capacity there is ample room for luggage too.

Sophisticated European styling meets Indian flamboyance

The all-new Kushaq closely follows the Skoda VISION IN concept, as seen at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020. It merges the crisp and sophisticated new design language of Skoda with exquisite details influenced by traditional Indian art and architecture. The overall silhouette is sleek despite the size and yet is rugged in appearance. Depending on the trim level, the Kushaq features LED headlights and daytime running lights. The tail and brake lights are also fitted with LEDs.

Choice of two powerful and efficient TSI engines

The all-new Kushaq is powered by efficient TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. Three gearbox options will be offered, depending on the model: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG. Keeping with the benefits of TSI technology, both engines will offer enthusiastic performance yet outstanding mileage.

At your service: State-of-the-art connectivity and infotainment

The all-new Kushaq will be offered with MySkoda Connect, a powerful suite of connectivity features that enhances the driving experience as well as security along with vehicle usage diagnosis. Over and above that, the modern infotainment systems will come with a central touch screen. Also to ensure a pleasant interior temperature, each car features air conditioning or automatic Climatronic, depending on the trim level.

Safety features

The all-new Kushaq offers excellent active and passive safety as well as numerous assistance systems. Occupants are protected by up to six airbags – for the driver and front passenger, optional front side airbags and curtain airbags – while ESC as a standard for all trims, ensures increased driving safety. Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors and a cruise control system improve both safety and comfort. Depending on the trim level, the car will come with tyre pressure monitor to keep an eye on the air pressure.

Developed locally for the Indian market: the MQB-A0-IN

For the first time, Skoda and Volkswagen India Private Limited is developing a vehicle based on the MQB platform. The MQB-A0-IN – developed locally – provides the technical basis for the all-new Kushaq as well as for other volume models still to come. The versatility of the platform meets the new, stricter safety and emission requirements for India and can be adapted for future regulations. The cars planned as a part of the INDIA 2.0 project aims for a high localisation level of up to 95 per cent, with technical development taking place at the state-of-the-art Technology Centre at Pune, opened in January 2019. A team of 250 local engineers have played a major role in the development of the MQB-A0-IN and contributed to the development of the platform. Their wealth of technological expertise and detailed knowledge of the local market allow for a more targeted, flexible and much faster response to changing customer needs. By 2025, Skoda and Volkswagen aim to achieve a combined market share of five per cent in India, depending on market and segment development.

Official statements

On the historic introduction of the new model, Thomas Schäfer, CEO, ŠKODA AUTO, said: “With our new ŠKODA KUSHAQ begins a new era for ŠKODA AUTO on the Indian subcontinent. It’s the region where we oversee all Volkswagen Group activities within the scope of the INDIA 2.0 project. The KUSHAQ marks the start of a model offensive consisting of four new ŠKODA and Volkswagen mid-size models. All of these vehicles will be based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which ŠKODA AUTO has specifically adapted to meet the needs of the Indian market. I’m very confident that this model will convince our Indian customers.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, added: “The introduction of the all-new ŠKODA KUSHAQ marks the first of several launches as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. Developed in India with the sophisticated, demanding consumer requirements in mind, the forthcoming launches on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform is a matter of pride for us. ŠKODA KUSHAQ has been built using extensive on-ground intelligence and has been localised to offer tremendous value without any compromise in our legendary quality.”