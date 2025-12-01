Skoda India Crosses 5 Lakh Sales: Massive 90% Growth in November Sets a New Record

Skoda Auto India has attained a significant milestone this year. The company has now sold over 5,00,000 units in India since it first entered the market. And with the brand completing 25 years here, the achievement feels even bigger.
November 2025 turned out to be another solid month for the brand.
Skoda sold 5,491 units in November alone, a 90% year-on-year increase from November last year. The brand has also already achieved its highest-ever sales in the first ten months of 2025, demonstrating how strong the momentum has been.
Skoda says this steady rise is from a few key areas:
- A broader and better dealer network
- Less cumbersome ownership schemes for customers.
- A product line that appeals to different types of buyers.
Brand Director Ashish Gupta added that combined, these factors helped the brand cross the 5-lakh mark and continue to grow sales month on month.
A Strong Sedan Story
Sedans have been an integral part of Skoda’s identity in India.
The Octavia has been at the forefront of that journey, with a combination of global heritage and a loyal following here. This year the return of the Octavia RS caused massive excitement and every unit allocated for India was booked within just 20 minutes.
The Slavia, with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines, further solidifies Skoda’s position in the sedan segment while carrying on the tradition of the brand’s long-standing relationship with its fans.
A Line-up of SUVs for Each Type of Buyer
Skoda’s SUV range now covers a wide price bracket starting from 7.5 lakh and going up to 45.9 lakh, thus offering a lot of choices to its customers.
The Kodiaq, launched in 2017, is a continuation of the premium 4×4 and still a unique offering in its segment.
Comfort, features and solid driving dynamics come together in the Kushaq, which has been built on the India-centric MQB-A0-IN platform. It was also the first car in India to receive five-star ratings for adult and child safety when tested under Global NCAP’s more stringent protocols.
The all-new Kylaq SUV continues this legacy of safety by winning its five-star rating under Bharat NCAP.
Now, Skoda has a greater presence than ever before, with more than 320 customer touchpoints in 180 cities, helping the company to better connect with customers across the country.
Conclusion
As 2025 heads towards its last month, Skoda Auto India is at one of its best years ever. Along with a better sales trajectory, a diverse lineup, and improved customer reach, the 5-lakh feat now sets the stage for a more confident and ambitious future on behalf of the brand.