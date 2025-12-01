Bajaj Riki Makes a Big Entry: New Electric Rickshaw Promises Longest Range, Strong Build and Real Driver Benefits

Bajaj Auto has taken a big step into the electric three-wheeler market with the introduction of the new Bajaj Riki. The company has long been connected with 3W drivers across India, and this new model continues that relationship in a modern electric direction. Riki has been built with a clear purpose – give drivers something reliable, safe and strong in a segment that has mostly been unorganised so far.
Last-mile mobility demand has increased rapidly over the last few years. E-rickshaws are everywhere, carrying passengers to metro stations, bus stops, and busy local markets. But common issues with the category have hurt both drivers and commuters alike.
Some of the major challenges in the current e-rickshaw space include
- Limited real-world range
- Poor durability due to corrosion and leakage from batteries
- Hard and unsafe braking
- Higher chances of toppling with weaker chassis designs
- Very small or unreliable service support
These issues not only make it difficult to have constant earnings for drivers but also hampers passenger comfort.
Bajaj says Riki has been built after extensive time spent with drivers, listening to what they truly need on crowded feeder routes.The new model has been tested across different cities and comes with stronger engineering, lower maintenance, and better comfort.
Riki has already been tried out in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur. After successful trials, Bajaj is now taking it to more than a hundred towns across UP, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam.
The Riki lineup begins with the P40 series. The Bajaj Riki P4005 uses a 5.4 kWh battery and returns a range of 149 km, among the best in the segment. It is priced at Rs 1,90,890 (ex-showroom). The P model is targeted at passenger use and carries a host of impressive features such as a monocoque chassis for better life, independent suspension for stability, hydraulic brakes, and 4.5-hour fast charging. The battery carries a three-year warranty and the entire product is supported by Bajaj’s established service network.
There is also a cargo version called the Riki C4005. This model offers the highest certified range of 164 km, a larger tray to carry goods and 28 percent gradability for slopes and flyovers. It is priced at Rs 2,00,876 (ex-showroom).
Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra-City Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd says Riki brings trusted engineering to a space that desperately needs reliable products. Helping drivers earn more, keeping passengers safer on each ride, and strengthening the last-mile network upon which so many cities depend.
With Riki, Bajaj Auto is looking to bring structure, safety and long-term dependability to a segment that has grown fast but unevenly. The early trials show clear acceptance among drivers, and the company’s reach across multiple states should help it scale quickly. As last-mile mobility continues to expand, Riki positions itself as a more engineered, more trustworthy alternative in a market that needs exactly that.