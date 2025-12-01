Renault India Sales Jump 30% in November — Triber & Kiger Surge as Next-Gen Duster Comeback Nears!

Renault India ended November 2025 on a good note. The company managed to record 3,662 wholesales, a clear jump from 2,811 units in November last year. This works out to a 30.27% year-on-year increase and gives the brand a solid push as it gears up for a busy 2026.
A big part of this growth came from the updated Triber and Kiger. Both models have slowly gained momentum through the year, a pattern that continued in November.
Here’s how the numbers looked in a simple breakdown:
- Triber: 2,064 units (up from 1,486 units last year)
- Kiger: 1,151 units versus 779 units last year
- Kwid: 447 units delivered in November
While the Triber grew 38.9%, the Kiger saw a strong jump of 47.75% over this period. Both the models improved on a relatively lower base, but the steady rise shows that customers are responding well to them. The Kwid too continues to add its share to the total to help Renault maintain presence in the small-car space.
What worked in Renault’s favor is that the interest has not remained confined to one market segment. The company believes that it is witnessing good traction in both urban and rural regions. This kind of balanced response is important for any brand, as it hints at the fact that demand is not coming from just one type of buyer. Renault believes this reflects trust in the brand and its products.
All year long, Renault has been talking about strengthening its connection with customers. The consistent numbers in November endorse that direction. For many buyers, the new design, more features, and practical packaging of the new Triber and Kiger seem to be clear reasons to consider the brand afresh.
Looking ahead, Renault is getting ready for something much bigger. The company is planning a major product push in 2026, and the main highlight will be the next-generation Renault Duster — a name that many buyers already know well. With a strong legacy in India, the return of the Duster is expected to draw more attention to the brand and strengthen Renault’s position in the market.
In simple terms, November turned out to be a positive month for Renault India. The numbers were higher, the models performed steadily, and the road ahead looks promising with a major launch planned for next year.