TVS Racing crowned champion in 2021 Indian National Rally Championship

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, won the Indian National Rally Championship championship in all categories. Winning the overall championship, TVS Racing rider Abdul Wahid Tanveer won Group A and overall category. Samuel Jacob won the championship in Group B 260cc class for the second year in a row. Furthermore, Aishwarya Pissay won the Ladies’ class for the 5th consecutive year. Lastly, Karthik N was crowned as Scooter class champion.

Official statement

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, “It has been an incredible season for the TVS Racing team at the 2021 INRC. I am thrilled with the performance of all the TVS Racing riders, and their hard work and dedication have paid off. Abdul Wahid Tanveer was consistent and flawless and won overall & Group A 450cc category championship.

Samuel Jacob worked hard to put up a good show throughout the season and won the Group B 260cc class championship. Aishwarya completely dominated the ladies’ class of the season with six straight wins, and it is her 5th consecutive national title. Karthik N also put up a staller show and emerged as champion in scooters class. I would like to thank all the TVS Racing team crew for their relentless work and immense efforts in keeping the motorcycles and scooters at their best form.”

TVS What3words integration

TVS recently announced the integration of the innovative location technology, what3words into its customer app – TVS Connect. With this technology, TVs connect users can share locations or navigate to any location by using simple 3 words. In addition to this, What3words is an easy way to identify precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 3-meter squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, routine.ballpoint.snares is the what3words address for TVS Motor Company’s HQ precise entrance in Chennai. Additionally, integrating what3words into the TVS Connect app allows customers to navigate the world more efficiently and meet friends and fellow riders in places without street addresses, such as scenic roadside viewpoints or community ride meeting points.

