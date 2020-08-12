MG Gloster Teased Ahead of Launch, Will Come With ‘Next-Gen Automotive Technology’

MG Motor has been planning the launch of the full-size Gloster SUV for a long time now. The upcoming premium SUV has been spotted testing on the roads on a couple of occasions and now the company has released a video teaser and has claimed that the Gloster will boast of ‘next-gen automotive technology’. A few days before, the upcoming SUV was spotted testing without any camouflage and now that the video teaser is out too, it is expected that the launch of the SUV is just around the corner.

The SUV is initially likely to be imported as a CKD unit and will be assembled at the brand’s Halol facility. The SUV is nothing but a rebranded Maxus D90 which sells in the Chinese market. It is also marketed as the LDV D90.

The video particularly focuses on the technology front and looking at MG’s other offerings, it is pretty much sure that the Gloster will be laden with modern tech and will probably become the most tech-laden offering in its segment. A particular portion in the video showcases that it might even come with auto-park assist and the other revelations come in the form of safety. It will probably have an anti-collision system too which will use radars to detect the distance between the vehicle running ahead. MG is claiming that the Gloster will have intelligent safety tech which will match the standards of those set by Volvo cars.

In the spy pictures which were clicked, the Gloster SUV gets a massive chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, fog lamps, silver front skid plate, 6-spoke alloy wheels, chrome strip on the window line, roof spoiler, glossy black rear diffuser, quad exhausts and more. The India-spec Gloster will also get unique alloy wheel design and sports a chunky design and a bold, upright stance. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, 1,875mm in height and the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm.

Interiors

On the inside, one can expect tons of space given the dimensions. If we are to go by the international-spec D90, then it comes very well kitted on the inside. As far as features go, expect MG Motor’s version of Maxus D90 to come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, cooled/heated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera on the range-topping trims. It is also equipped with safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and the automatic parking function. The SUV for India is expected to at least sport six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and Isofix child-seat mounts. The SUV is also likely to offer heating, ventilation and massage functions on the front seats.

Powertrain options

MG’s parent company SAIC has been working on a new 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that will produce 218hp and 480Nm of peak torque. This is the engine that is expected to power the India-spec Gloster, which by the way, is said to be developed from the FCA’s Multijet II engine. The engine will be BS6 compliant from the launch itself and is expected to be coupled with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The SUV will also likely carry a part-time 4WD option. However, the company hasn’t revealed the powertrain options officially for the India-spec Gloster SUV yet. Globally, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that is tuned to produce 221 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 360 Nm.

Expected pricing: Punching well above its weight?

As far as pricing goes, expect it to land somewhere in the bracket of ₹35 lakh to ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gloster will be the fourth product from MG Motor in India and will be its flagship offering in the country. Upon its arrival in the market, it will serve as a more premium alternative to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Altura G4 since it is likely to be a CKD product. Although MG is claiming that they are benchmarking it against the likes of Toyota Land Cruiser and Jeep Grand Cherokee.