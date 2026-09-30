Skoda Announces Price Hike Across India Range From October 1

Skoda has announced a fresh price revision for its cars in India, and customers planning to purchase one in October will have to account for a higher ex-showroom price. The new prices will come into effect from October 1, with the increase varying across models and variants.
The company says the revision is linked to rising input and operational costs. The hike will be capped at Rs 20,000, while the maximum percentage increase will be 1.2 percent.
Price hike across the Skoda range
The revision will cover the complete Skoda India passenger vehicle range, including the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq.
- Kylaq: Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh; maximum hike of up to Rs 15,588
- Slavia: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh; maximum hike of up to Rs 20,000
- Kushaq: Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh; maximum hike of up to Rs 20,000
- Kodiaq: Rs 36.99 lakh to Rs 66.99 lakh; maximum hike of up to Rs 20,000
These figures are based on the maximum announced increase of 1.2 percent and the Rs 20,000 limit. The exact model and variant-wise prices have not been announced yet.
Slavia facelift prices due next week
The timing of the revision is notable as Skoda will announce prices for the updated Slavia on October 6. The facelift was unveiled in August and production has already started at the company’s Chakan facility.
The sedan gets revised LED headlamps, a new grille, updated bumpers and new LED tail-lamps with sequential indicators. New 16-inch alloy wheels are also part of the update, while Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige have been added to the colour choices.
Inside, the Slavia gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other additions include:
- 360-degree camera
- Rear-seat massage function
- AI Companion powered by Google Cloud
- Updated equipment and rear-seat features
The facelift continues with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The smaller engine makes 115 PS and 178 Nm, while the larger unit produces 150 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.0-litre engine now gets an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, while the 1.5-litre continues with its seven-speed DSG.
Earlier price hike this year
This is not Skoda’s first price revision in 2026. The January increase affected the Slavia, Kylaq and Kushaq. The Slavia received a hike of up to Rs 34,000, while the Kylaq went up by as much as Rs 19,000. The Kushaq saw an increase of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.
The brand has also announced a second batch of 50 Octavia RS units at Rs 56.69 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs 6.70 lakh more than the first batch.
The October price increase will come just before the festive season, while the updated Slavia will add another major announcement for Skoda in the same week.