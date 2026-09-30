Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Halted, Waiting Period Touches 6 Months

After reviving fond memories of the original Himalayan 411 with its recent debut, the newly launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 has run into a unique operational challenge. Royal Enfield has temporarily suspended new bookings for the adventure motorcycle after consumer demand surged far beyond internal projections. Consequently, the current waiting period has stretched to approximately six months.
Bookings Paused Following Strong Market Demand
The brand has confirmed that the first six months of planned production capacity are completely sold out. To address this, the manufacturer is actively scaling up its production lines and intends to reopen the booking windows as soon as additional manufacturing capacity becomes available.
- Launch Price: Rs 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom)
- Waiting Period: Around 6 months
- Booking Status: Temporarily paused
- Production Status: Being actively increased
- Price upon Reopening: No price hike planned
Introduced this past September, the Himalayan 440 was conceived as a simpler, more accessible adventure motorcycle. It shares its foundational engine architecture with the Scram 440, successfully channeling the raw, purposeful character of the definitive Himalayan 411.
Engine, Powertrain, and Hardware
The motorcycle is powered by a 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke air-and-oil-cooled engine that generates 25.4 bhp of power and 34 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a smooth 6-speed gearbox.
|Specification
|Himalayan 440
|Engine
|443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke
|Power Output
|25.4 bhp
|Peak Torque
|34 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed manual
|Front Wheel Size
|21-inch
|Rear Wheel Size
|17-inch
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Front Suspension Travel
|200 mm
|Rear Suspension Travel
|180 mm
Braking hardware includes a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc.
Dual-channel ABS comes equipped as standard, with a switchable rear ABS mode designed for off-road riding
The Himalayan 440 is available in three distinct colorways: Sela Black, Mustang Brown, and Nelong White. Initial production lots will also come embellished with a special 10-year Himalayan anniversary badge to commemorate the moniker’s legacy.
While the overwhelming consumer response presents a temporary production bottleneck for Royal Enfield, the company has assured that fulfillment for existing customers remains the absolute priority. Fresh order intakes will resume immediately after factory throughput scales up to match market demand.