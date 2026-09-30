2027 BMW 3 Series Revealed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

For more than five decades, one BMW model has stood the test of time. We are talking about the 3 Series. It has been known for its sporty, sharp, premium and driver-focused character. The model has now entered its eighth generation, and BMW has given the sedan a major technology update. The new 3 Series gets the company’s Neue Klasse design, petrol engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology and, for the first time, a fully electric version called the i3. BMW has also replaced the M340i with the new M350 xDrive.
A new look for the 3 Series
The new sedan carries a cleaner design with the familiar BMW proportions. It gets a longer wheelbase, short overhangs, flared wheel arches and flush-fitting door handles.
At the front, the kidney grille and twin LED headlights are joined into one visual unit. The rear has wide horizontal tail-lamps, while the M350 gets yellow lighting elements, M badging, a lip spoiler and quad exhausts.
- Electric i3: 19- to 21-inch wheels
- Petrol models: 18- to 20-inch wheels
- M Sport and M Sport Pro packages are available
- BMW Individual paint options will be added during 2027
More technology inside
The cabin has a very different layout from the outgoing car. BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system combines a pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision display, a 17.9-inch central touchscreen, a multifunction steering wheel and an optional 3D head-up display.
The central screen runs BMW Operating System X, which is based on the Android Open Source Project. It supports software updates and new digital functions.
Other equipment includes:
- Electrically adjustable front seats with memory
- Heated rear seats as an option
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- Harman Kardon audio options
- Amazon Alexa+ integration
- Auto park assistance
- Level 2 driver assistance systems
Boot space is rated at 450 litres.
Electric i3 gets up to 912km range
The electric version uses BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. It gets cylindrical battery cells, an 800V electrical system, bidirectional charging and two electric motors.
The i3 50 xDrive produces 469hp and 645Nm. It uses a 108.7kWh battery and has a claimed WLTP range of up to 912km. It can accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds.
The i3 40 xDrive produces 374hp and uses an 82.8kWh battery. Its claimed WLTP range stands at 710km. Both versions use all-wheel drive. The i3 50 xDrive supports DC charging at up to 400kW and can add up to 423km of WLTP range in 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions.
BMW will also introduce the more powerful i3 M60 xDrive in 2027.
M350 replaces the M340i
The petrol range gets the new M350 xDrive as its performance flagship. It uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six with a 48V mild-hybrid system. BMW quotes 443hp, which is around 437bhp, and 580Nm. The car can complete 0-100kph in 4.1 seconds and has a 250kph electronically limited top speed.
The M350 gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive. Adaptive M suspension is standard.
A new Drift Moment function can send engine power to the rear wheels, allowing the driver to carry out controlled slides on suitable surfaces.
The regular petrol range includes four-cylinder versions. The 318 produces 156hp and 250Nm, while the 320 develops 211hp and 330Nm. Both use a 48V mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Key specifications table
|Model
|Power
|Torque
|Battery
|Range
|0-100kph
|BMW i3 40 xDrive
|374hp
|—
|82.8kWh
|710km WLTP
|—
|BMW i3 50 xDrive
|469hp
|645Nm
|108.7kWh
|912km WLTP
|4.7 sec
|BMW M350 xDrive
|443hp / ~437bhp
|580Nm
|—
|—
|4.1 sec
|BMW 320
|211hp
|330Nm
|—
|—
|7.4 sec
|BMW 318
|156hp
|250Nm
|—
|—
|9.5 sec
Dimensions and production
The new 3 Series measures 4,765mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,455mm in height, with a 2,860mm wheelbase.
BMW will build the electric i3 at its Munich plant, while petrol-powered 3 Series models will be produced at Dingolfing in Germany. A plug-in hybrid version is also planned for 2027.
BMW has not announced India-specific prices, variants or a launch date yet. The specifications mentioned here are based on the global and German-market reveal and can vary by market.