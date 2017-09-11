Home News Hyundai Xcent Prime now available with factory fitted CNG kit
The Hyundai Xcent Prime will now be available with a new factory-fitted CNG kit. This addition will make the compact sedan the first car to feature this option among commercial models. Specially tuned for CNG compatibility, the Hyundai Xcent Prime CNG comes in two trims: T & T+ and claims to offer a Best-in-class warranty of 100,000 kms/ 3 years. The factory fitted CNG has many advantages, as the Xcent Prime comes with factory fitted SLF – Speed Limiting Function at no additional cost to end user. Factory fitted CNG will also help ease of registration and financing process besides giving registration tax benefit in select areas. Additionally, the factory-fitted CNG will save the time of installation post-delivery making it direct to use.

Announcing the introduction of the new variant, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava- Director- Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said: “Superior customer experience through innovation is the hallmark of Hyundai Brand DNA. As a customer centric company, we are committed to the growing commercial segment with Xcent Prime becoming the preferred option for our customers. With the addition of factory fitted CNG we are confident of meeting the request of the fleet aggregators for a vehicle in the commercial segment at a very low cost of ownership.”

 

