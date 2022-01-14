Simple One Deliveries Postponed To June

Simple Energy is an Electric Vehicle start-up founded in 2019. In just two years’ time, the brand has become one of India’s leading clean energy start-ups. On the 15th of August 2021, the brand revealed its very first E-Scooter called the Simple One. This futuristic yet practical scooter gained quite the traction and managed to record over 30,000 orders to date. Most recently, Simple energy has announced that the deliveries for the Simple One will commence from June 2022.

A quick recap

The Simple One e-scooter offers a futuristic design. It features angular and sharp body panels, with winglets on the sides. Overall the look is sleek and sporty and seems oriented to today’s youth. The company claims that the scooter also performs as sharp as it looks. Simple One offers the highest driving range of 203 km in Eco mode and a maximum range of 236km in IDC for a fully charged battery. The vehicle can sprint from 0-40 in just less than 2.95 seconds along with a top speed of up to 105km/h. The scooter also offers decent practicality and gets a large 30L boot space. It also gets a smart dashboard (digital console).

This whole package is priced at ₹1,09,999 (Ex-showroom) and can be pre-booked online at just ₹1947. The company is constantly working to develop new technologies in the field of EVs. Simple Energy has recently announced the completion of developing an advanced thermal management system with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT Indore). This association was aimed at improving the safety, dependability, and lifespan of the battery modules in all its products.

Official Statement

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionize the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people. We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry. We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing, and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations.”

