Harley-Davidson Pan Am 1250 Gets Some New Updates For 2022

Harley Davidson revealed their Pan America 1250 for the 2022 year with some updates. The first and the most notable one is the new paint scheme. The new color is known as Fastback Blue/White sand. Other changes include a new layout for the TFT screen which makes the reading of the screen easier. The Pan America 1250 comes with the Hill Hold function which has been updated so that it can hold a bike longer than 10 seconds. Other than that, the bike remains the same on the mechanical side.

Quick Recap

Powering the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled V-Twin that makes 150PS of power at 9,000rpm and generates 128 Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. As claimed, the overall fuel economy figure for this motor is 21kmpl. The Pan America features ride modes such as Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus wherein each mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Anti Lock Braking System (C-ABS), and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.

All these can be selected through the 6.8inch instrument cluster which can be tilted (for standing up riding). But the touch controls will be disabled as the bike starts moving. Then the switchgear needs to be used to change the settings. The Pan America 1250 rides on Show suspension setup with 47mm BFF forks at the front and a piggyback mono-shock at the back. This setup is adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound.

The Special variant comes with a semi-active unit that automatically adjusts the damping and riding style and road conditions. The Special trim level adds a few adventure-oriented perks to the menu of features, including a center stand, a multi-position rear brake pedal that can be adjusted to the riding position (standing or seated), a steering damper, a skid plate, a brush guard, heated grips, handguards, an adaptive headlight, a tire pressure monitoring system, and semi-active front and rear suspension with vehicle load control.

The suspension at the back is electronically controlled and comes with five settings for added or reduced stiffness. Harley worked in collaboration with Brembo to design a special set of four-piston calipers that fit the look of the Pan with “sharper edges and softer curves”. The front wheel is fitted with a pair of 320mm discs while the rear wheel gets a single 280mm disc