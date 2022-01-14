Mahindra Hikes Prices Of Its Popular SUVs

Mahindra welcomes 2022 with a major price hike. Three of its top-selling cars; XUV700, Thar, and Scorpio now get dearer. Looking at the rising prices and the never-ending semiconductor shortage, this price increase is no news. But the difference in price does come to us as a shock.

XUV700

From the day of its release, the XUV700 has become the flagship SUV offering from Mahindra. The car was widely appreciated by buyers and enthusiasts alike. It wrapped up some amazing sales figures and clocked 65,000 bookings in just two weeks since bookings opened. A major reason for such popularity was the low cost. The car ranged from ₹11.99 Lakh to ₹21.59 Lakh. Today, these prices have changed a lot. This price hike becomes the second in the past six months. Thanks to this, the price now ranges from ₹12.95 Lakh to ₹23.80 Lakh. The price of the top-spec diesel variant is hiked by ₹81,000. The XUV700 is available with two engine options; a 2.0L petrol which puts out 200HP and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2L diesel which puts out 155HP and 360Nm under the MX badge, 185HP and 420Nm with a 6-Speed MT and 450Nm with a 6-Speed AT under the AX badge.

Thar

Mahindra Thar has been the benchmark for robustness and raw power for over a decade. This 4X4 SUV can handle all sorts of terrain and can even go to the extreme off-road. The 2020 model of the Thar merged this versatile character with a new and much-needed appealing design. It also brought with it a petrol engine. Coming to 2022, Thar also gets a price hike between ₹39,000 to ₹45,000. While before this hike the car ranged between ₹12.79 Lakh – ₹15.09 Lakh, coming to 2022, the car will range from ₹13.18 Lakh to ₹15.54 Lakh.

The two engines offered with the Thar are; 2.0L mStallion petrol which produces 152HP and 320Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk diesel which puts out 132HP and 300Nm. The car is available in both manual and automatic transmission, and buyers can also choose from a soft or a hard-top version.

Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most famous SUVs in the Indian market. The ongoing model of the Scorpio has racked up high sales units and is due for an upgrade in 2022. But before the upgrade arrives, Mahindra has hiked the prices for the Scorpio as well. The price hike ranges between ₹41,000 to ₹53,000.

Adding this hike to the existing prices, the Scorpio now costs ₹13.18 Lakh – ₹18.15 Lakh. Scorpio comes with just one engine option; the 2.2L mHawk diesel, which puts out 120HP and 280Nmof torque when mated to a 5-Speed MT and the power bumps up to 140HP and 320Nm for the higher trim levels offered with the 6-Speed manual gearbox.