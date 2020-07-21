Simple Energy Electric Scooter Promises 280+km Range, 103 kmph Top Speed At INR 1.1 Lakh

The electric two-wheeler revolution in India reminds us of the dot com boom where ideas were floated initially and while some got entangled in the web, some are now billion-dollar businesses. Coming back to the topic, a new electric two-wheeler startup called Simple Energy is making tall claims about its new electric scooter.

Before we get to the product, the company is bootstrapped with Rs 1.3 crore and will be raising 1 million dollars by next month. It has completed its “Mark 2” production models and will be soon commencing production at its 50,000 unit capacity plant in Yelahanka, Bangalore in February 2021.

What appears to be a thoroughly modern design, the yet to be named e-scooter by Simple Energy is looking to redefine the performance e-scooter space with a claimed top speed of 103 kph and battery range upwards of 280km! If those claims turn out to be real and the scooter is sensibly priced, we could be looking at a real electric alternative to conventional two-wheelers. Mentioned below are some salient features of the upcoming product:

Range: 280+ km

Charging time: 40 minutes at home and 17 minutes at a charging station

Top speed: 103 kmph and 0-50 in 3.1 seconds

Dashboard: 7inch touch display IP67 rating with 4G connectivity

Battery Type: li-ion and removable lightweight battery

The product will be sold between 1,00,000- 1,10,000

80-90 % of the scooter is made & developed in India

Also Read: New Delhi Gets Its First Public DC Fast Charger For Electric Cars

The company will start operations with four experience centres in each major city and two in smaller cities, with exclusive dealerships for service centres. The products will be sold via the company’s website and online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. The brainchild of 24-year old Suhas Rajkumar, who is the company’s founder, the scooter with its minimalist appearance does look the part and although we are yet to see a production version, if it comes out looking like that, with those specs and at that price, we are sure many would be lining up to pick one for themselves.