ShivShahi Customs Transforms Royal Enfield Classic 350 Into A Retro Cafe Racer

Shivshahi Customs has transformed an ordinary Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a striking cafe racer. As per the modifier, the owner of the bike wanted to turn his Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a Retro Old School Café Racer with an added fairing. The country’s roads are filled with a lot of modified Royal Enfield Classic 350s. Some modifications add to the looks, while some add to the performance.

As per their social media handles, the initial plan of Shivshahi Customs was to get a ready-made fairing from the Indian market. But unfortunately, all the available fairings in the market did not match with their final design, and the ones which matched exceeded their budget. So they decided to fabricate it themselves, which was a new venture for them.

As per Shivshahi Customs, the main struggle was with the fabrication, and for the parts, which are usually borrowed from other modified bikes. Shivshahi Customs has also revealed that the front mudguard of the modified bike has been borrowed from a Royal Enfield showroom owner’s bike.

From the images, we can see that instead of stock RE seats, the bike gets a new single saddle, which is inspired by cafe racers. We can also see a new customized clip-on handle with an additional wind-shield. Apart from this, we can also see new soft rubber tyres instead of stock rubber.

On the power and performance front, Shivshahi Customs have kept the stock Royal Enfield 346 cc air-cooled engine, the BS6 avatar of which produces 20bhp of power at 5250 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. However, unlike the normal Classic 350, the modified bike does not carry the heavy rear mudguard and other equipment, leading to a weight reduction of 15-20 kgs over the standard bike. This increases the performance, reduces the vibrations, and also changes the riding dynamics of the originally heavy bike. Also, the entire bike is made in such a way, that it can be completely dismantled and transformed into the stock version within a few hours.