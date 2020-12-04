Scrambler Based on the Honda CB350 in the Works?

Honda is getting serious about the business. After challenging Roya Enfield’s supremacy, it actually came up with the H’ness CB350. While we were expecting the Rebel 300 to make its way here, we got a completely new motorcycle in the form of CB350. It did manage to ruffle some feathers as it made Royal Enfield rethink about its launch strategy for the Meteor 350 and ultimately, RE had to delay the launch a little. And now, if rumours are to be believed, Honda is currently working on spawning a Scrambler, taking the CB350 as a base.

More details

Japanese Magazine Young Machine has reported that Honda might bring in CB350 Scrambler sometime next year. The good folks at Young Machine also went ahead and made a render based on the rumour.

Expectations

If it does turn into a reality, Honda will clearly have a winner at their hands because if we take a look at the developing countries, there aren’t too many entry-level Scramblers available at the moment. This might take some time though as the standard variant of the CB350 that we have here, still hasn’t made its way to Japan. Honda is probably going to launch the standard CB350 in its home country first and then roll out different avatars based on the same platform. Honda has a potent engine in their portfolio. The CB350 is powered by a 348cc air-cooled single that churns out 21bhp and 30Nm. The long-stroke engine features a balancer to keep vibrations in check. Its 5-speed gearbox is assisted by a slipper clutch and the motor rests in a split half-duplex frame that is suspended by a chunky telescopic fork and twin shocks. It tips the scale at 181 kg.

Talking about the render, even the idea alone looks promising. The render features upswept exhaust in typical Scrambler style while a chunky engine bash plate is also seen. Other changes include reworked fenders, headlight protector grille and fork gaiters.

We do wish for one thing though and that is more suspension travel as compared to the standard CB350. The knobbies accompanied with longer suspension travel should make the rumours CB350 Scrambler a hoot to ride off the road! Also, to induce more excitement in your curious heads, Honda might even come up with a café racer based on the same platform!