2019 BMW S1000 RR First Ride Review

German bike manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, launched its completely renewed flagship supersport model in India, the S1000RR. Up against its seriously sharp rivals from Japan and Europe, the updated bike is claiming to be more powerful and lighter than its predecessor. The 2019 S1000 RR was launched in Europe earlier this year and has now finally made its way to India. Read ahead for our review of the bike or you may also choose to watch our video below.

Design and Styling

The design of the all-new RR makes an unmistakable statement, as it is light, fast and resolute. The proportions are compactly concentrated between the wheels. The athletic and focused design makes the RR instantly recognizable on the roads, as the clear razor-sharp fly-line and the front view form an extremely narrow and streamlined silhouette, while the low-level front section gives the all-new RR a light, athletic appearance. The LED headlights, taillights and turn indicators are now standard and give the bike a dynamic and futuristic look. The dynamic flow is traced across the body of the motorcycle by the surfaces, with the BMW logo as the start and finish point.

When seen from the rear, the RR dominates in terms of design and functionality. The number plate holder includes a plate lighting. The slim rear gives the rider absolute freedom of movement. When viewed from above, new RR is lean and athletic, as a dynamic line flows from the fuel tank to the rear. The striking design of the fuel tank also attracts attention to the motorcycle’s length and sporty flair. The S1000 RR gets a seat height of 824 mm, which is slightly high and only riders above 5.5 – 5.6 feet will be comfortable on this motorcycle. The bike also has a wheelbase of 1,441 mm and tips the scales at 197 kgs for the Standard and Pro variants, while the M Sport Pro variant’s kerb weight of 193.5 kgs is lesser due to its carbon-fibre wheels and a lightweight battery.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the BMW S1000 RR is fitted now with a newly developed water/oil-cooled, 999cc, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which is now 4 kgs lighter and narrower, improving both, the handling and the ergonomics efficiently. The new engine is capable of generating about 207 HP at 13,500 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power. The BMW ShiftCam Technology also allows variable valve timing which in turn promises to deliver more performance throughout the rev range. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an up-down quick-shifter. The S1000 RR is also able to propel the bike effortlessly when the rider is riding at a slower speed and a higher gear. Thanks to the new highly-tuned transmission, the bike is able to pull at any gear and can reach its top speed without any lag in the power delivery. Even after riding the bike at high speeds on the track, the engine didn’t heat up much, which clearly means that the bike can be used in the city at lower speeds too.

The new variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology which provides supreme rideability along with an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range. The other benefits of the ShiftCam include reduced emissions, reduced fuel consumption levels, optimised smoothness and engine refinement. The bike is electronically limited to a top speed of 299 kmph and can reach the 0 – 100 kmph mark in just under 3 seconds.

Ride Handling and Comfort

The newly developed suspension has not only enhanced the riding dynamics but has also reduced the weight of the current model when compared to its predecessor. The new S1000 RR features a Flex Frame which is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element. It improves the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps maintain a lower centre of mass. The new layout of the mainframe has a leaner fuel tank and the seating area has been trimmed further for improved support and knee grip. The DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) swings into action within milliseconds and is available for the Pro and M Sport Pro variant only. The 120/70 ZR 17-inch front and 200/55 ZR 17-inch rear Metzeler tyres also play an important role in taming this bike’s enormous power output and keeping it stuck to the track at all times. The wind deflector is another positive and practical feature on the bike, as it deflects the wind with ease and improves the ride quality and aerodynamics of the bike to some extent.

Features

The new RR is now equipped with a 6.5 MID (Multi-Information Display), using which the riders can have the perfect overview. The new multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can also be used without having to install an app. For ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use, the all-new RR is also fitted with a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) which helps power the cornering ABS and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC). The standard variant gets four riding modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Race’, while the M Sport Pro gets 3 riding modes (Race Pro 1-3) that are freely programmable.

The different riding modes enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Braking, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider’s own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the ‘Pro Modes’ is Launch Control for a perfect race start. The base variant also misses out on the tyre pressure control system, while the Pro and M Sport Pro variants get it as standard.

Price

Prices for the standard variant of the S1000 RR start from INR 18,50,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to INR 22,95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top M Sport variant, while the Pro variant is placed in between at INR 20,95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Have a look at the price list for all the variants of the all-new BMW S1000 RR:

Variants Prices BMW S 1000 RR Standard INR 18,50,000 BMW S 1000 RR Pro INR 20,95,000 BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport INR 22,95,000

Verdict

BMW has left no stone unturned to make the S1000 RR one of the best litre-class bikes ever. The new-gen S1000 RR is a completely new bike, as it hasn’t carried forward a single nut or bolt from its predecessor. BMW has not only managed to carry forward its legacy with the new S1000 RR, but they have also made a complete beast, which can let out its true potential under any circumstances and provide you with the ultimate joy of riding.