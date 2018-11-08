Say Hello to the MY2019 Range of Kawasaki Dirt Bikes

Kawasaki, the famous Japanese bike manufacturer recently gave most of its bikes a minor facelift of sorts for the 2019 manufacturing year. The likes of the Ninja 650, Z650, Z900 and much more have now been given some minor changes or so. So why would Kawasaki leave their range of dirt bikes out? They are now next in inline. Currently, Kawasaki has given its three dirt bikes, the KX250, KX450 and KLX450R a facelift for the 2019 model year. This update comes in right after Suzuki’s entry to this segment, perhaps Kawasaki now has to up their games since some competition has arrived.

Customers will now have to pay INR 7,43,000, INR 7,79,000, INR 8,49,000 for the KX250, KX450 and KLX450R respectively. (All prices are Ex-Showroom) Speaking on the launch, Mr Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said, “Our motocross models have been performing well in various national and global competitions. Motocross enthusiastic now will have more exciting experience with KX450 and KX250 and as far as enduro enthusiastic are concerned the KLX450R is a complete package with power performance, electric start and performance components.”

Also Read: India-Bound Kawasaki Z400 Makes Its Debut At Eicma 2018

The KX250 is a light bike with a powerful top end and good long travel suspension. The KX450 now comes with a more powerful engine, a new body frame and even electric start. All these changes came with a rise in weight but engineers at Kawasaki tried their best to keep the weight gain as minimum as possible. The KX 450 also gets a wider track to put the extra power on the road in a better way. A new front brake master cylinder helps to keep the extra power in control. The KLX450R now offers LED illumination at the rear, digital instrumentation which includes a speedometer, twin trip meters, odometer and clock. The bikes are now available at your nearest Kawasaki dealership.