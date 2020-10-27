Sadhguru Embarks On A 16,000 Kilometre Ride Across The USA On A BMW K 1600 GT

Sadhguru, a spiritual Guru, is renowned for many things, particularly for his unique lifestyle and his preachings. But we motorcyclists know him for a different reason altogether. Sadhguru is a renowned motorcyclist who always manages to stay in news because of his love for two-wheelers. How often do you see an old Spiritual Guru with a massive fan following riding exotic machines while being all geared up? Not very! A few days back, Sadhguru embarked on a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the USA.

More details

He is exploring both the internal and external landscapes of the United States by riding from Tennessee through over 15 states to explore the history, culture and lives of the Native Americans.

Originating at the Isha Institute of Inner-sciences, Sadhguru’s journey is taking him through Cherokee lands, Comanche country and the Mighty Mississippi passing through the states of Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Colorado, and others before circling back to Tennessee. Sadhguru also met popular Hollywood star Will Smith and this is what the Smith had to say about the meet, “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called Inner Engineering. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.” Earlier, on October 16, tweeting pictures with Will Smith Sadhguru wrote, “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide.”

Motorcycle details

His weapon of choice for the ride is the massive BMW K 1600 GT! Sadhguru has been spotted with various high-end motorcycles and he even chose a customised Honda VFR X for his ride-for-cause ‘Save Cauvery River’. The K 1600 GT is renowned for its touring capabilities. It utilizes a water-cooled 1649cc, in-line six-cylinder motor which produces 160bhp and peak torque of 129ftlb. The bike is loaded with features like electric fuel injection with ride-by-wire system and it can reach a maximum speed of more than 200 km/h. The stopping power comes from dual-floating disc brakes with four-piston fixed-position callipers in the front and a rear single-disc brake in the rear.

Sadhguru – an avid motorcyclist

They say that if you get attached to motorcycling during your formative days, the passion grows even stronger with time. This is very much true in the case of Sadhguru. Even at his age, his undiminished passion for motorcycling remains unchanged and is the same during his college years. He has been an avid motorcyclist since his college days. When you have drowned yourself in the love for motorcycling, touring on one comes to you naturally. The story of Sadhguru has been no different as he recalls that during his first three years of marriage, he and his wife would tour a lot on a motorcycle. They also used to carry a tent with them and would camp on roadsides.

He always manages to stay in news for his interest in motorcycles. Sometime back, he made the highlights when he rode with Baba Ramdev as a pillion astride a Ducati Scramble Desert Sled. He has a particular liking towards dirt bikes and can be seen very often riding one. There are a lot of spiritual gurus out there but the cool quotient of the ‘Biker Guru’ Sadhguru remains unmatched.