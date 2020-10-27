2021 Indian Motorcycle Lineup Announced For India

­­

Indian Motorcycle today announced that they will roll out their new and advanced 2021 lineup of motorcycles to be available in India shortly. The brand has also added Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited & Vintage Dark Horse to the India portfolio. These motorcycles will be equipped with next-level technology & a robust suite of new accessories options for the customer to personalize his/her ride.

More details

Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 enhancements and new offerings span across its Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups.

Sharing the plans, Mr Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are excited to bring the new & improved lineup of Indian Motorcycle in India. Our 2021 lineup will incorporate several new additions and upgraded features which will definitely add the charm and get the attraction of the riders. We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum that we have experienced even during the pandemic and looking forward to good growth in 2021.”

All the lined-up models

The models featuring in the lineup from the Scout family will be Indian Scout, Indian Scout Bobber, & Indian Scout Bobber Twenty. The cruiser segment will feature Indian Chief Vintage and Indian Chief Vintage Dark Horse. The bagger segment includes Indian Springfield, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Limited& Indian Chieftain Dark Horse. The touring segment will get Indian Roadmaster, Indian Roadmaster Limited & Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse. The Challenger series and champion FTR 1200 S will also be featured in the lineup.

New colour schemes

This year’s 2021 Scout lineup receives a refresh with new paint colours – further enhancing the iconic style and lines of the motorcycle. Colours like Stealth Gray on the Scout Bobber Twenty and Maroon Metallic Smoke on the Scout Bobber add to the aggressive, low profile look that riders love with Scout Bobber models.

Featuring significant upgrades in 2021, the Roadmaster lineup is better than ever. Apple CarPlay® is now standard across the lineup, while Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse models feature Indian Motorcycle’s® all-new Clima Command Rogue heated and cooled seat with Ride Command integration.

Also read: Indian Motorcycle Announces Jack Daniel’s Limited-Edition Roadmaster

With all next-level technology and new accessory options for riders to personalize their ride in their own way increased the level of excitement among the luxury motorcycle enthusiasts. Although Indian has not given a concrete timeline for the launch of these motorcycles, we believe that the company will start retailing BS6 compliant models before 2020 comes to a close.