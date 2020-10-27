Bombardier Delivers 800th Metro Car To Delhi Metro

Built at Bombardier’s Savli production facility near Vadodara, the 800th Metro car meant for Delhi Metro has been successfully delivered to the corporation. Together in partnership, Delhi Metro and Bombardier have been supporting Delhi’s National Capital Region’s ambitious expansion plans since 2007 and the new metros have delivered a huge capacity boost to Delhi’s metro network. The 800th metro car will now undergo rigorous testing and commissioning processes before starting passenger service.

The new modern, high-capacity MOVIA metro vehicles for Delhi Metro integrate some of the world’s most advanced mobility technologies such as the BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion and control system and the BOMBARDIER FLEXX Metro 3000 bogies, an extremely robust and reliable design specifically adapted to suit Delhi’s infrastructure. The new vehicles accommodate up to 740 more passengers and once configured into eight-car trainsets, carry as many as 2,960 passengers per train on three of Delhi’s busiest metro lines.

The high degree of localization at both the Savli and Maneja sites is in line with Delhi Metro’s indigenous procurement plan that encourages local manufacturing and the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ program by delivering rail vehicles, products and solutions that are developed for both Indian and foreign markets. Bombardier is one of Delhi Metro’s largest suppliers of rolling stock and with over 140 km of lines operating with the globally proven BOMBARDIER CITYFLO mass transit signalling solution, installed on Delhi Metro’s lines 5, 6, 7 and 9, makes Bombardier the largest signalling supplier for Delhi Metro.

Since the first train was introduced on Delhi Metro’s network in 2009, Bombardier’s metro fleet has travelled around 150 million kilometres and moved more than four billion passengers safely and comfortably. Delhi Metro operates one of the largest MOVIA metro fleets in the world with 816 metro cars ordered since 2007.

“Delhi Metro is pleased to have received the 800th indigenously manufactured metro car from Bombardier for its network. Bombardier’s metro cars, operating across Line 2, 3 and 4, add to DMRC’s extensive metro network that has benefited passengers and society in terms of comfort and environmental sustainability. Delhi Metro’s vast network is a classic example of self-reliant India with significantly high local content and manufacturing, delivering Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Make in India programme,” said S. S. Joshi, Director for Rolling Stock and Signalling, DMRC.

“We appreciate the tremendous effort from our Indian team to deliver 800 metro cars to Delhi Metro. We greatly value the trust and support received from Delhi Metro in this 13-year journey. This achievement of delivering the 800th metro car highlights the large scale and magnitude of Delhi Metro’s operations and we are extremely proud to be Delhi Metro’s long-term partner,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “These 100 per cent locally manufactured energy-efficient trains have been moving 1.5 million people in Delhi safely every day and the remaining 16 metro cars from the latest order (RS16) will be delivered to Delhi Metro by the end of this year.”